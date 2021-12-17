Barcelona Discover Copa del Rey Third Round Opponents

Barcelona have been drawn against third-tier side Linares Deportivo in the draw for the third round of the Copa del Rey which was made in Madrid on Friday, December 17.

[LATEST NEWS] 🏆 We will face @Linares_Dptvo in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey! 🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/txvGbPbsxs — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 17, 2021

The Catalans enter the competition at the third round stage along with Spanish Super Cup opponents Real Madrid, Atletico, and Athletic. The quartet join the 28 teams who had already made it through the first two rounds of the 2021-22 competition.

Here’s a look at the third round draw in full:

Mancha Real vs Athletic Club

Rayo Majadahonda vs Atletico Madrid

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid

Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona

Atletico Baleares vs Celta Vigo

Valladolid vs Real Betis

Almeria vs Elche

Mirandes vs Rayo Vallecano

Cartagena vs Valencia

Sporting Gijon vs Villarreal

Eibar vs Mallorca

Fuenlabrada vs Cadiz

Leganes vs Real Sociedad

Girona vs Osasuna

Real Zaragoza vs Sevilla

Ponferradina vs Espanyol

Barcelona won the trophy for a record 31st time back in April 2021, beating Athletic 4-0 in the final and are the most successful team in the long history of the cup competition.

Barcelona are eight clear at the top of the charts when it comes to Copa del Rey wins. Next on the list are Athletic, with 23 wins, followed by Real Madrid (19), Atletico (10) and then Valencia (8).

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Copa del Rey Already Providing Shocks

Barcelona will, of course, be expected to make it safely through their opening Copa del Rey fixture but will be aware that the competition has already provided some shocks and seen some La Liga teams dumped out.

Getafe were hammered 5-0 by third-tier side Atletico Baleares in the second round, while Granada were knocked out by lowly Atletico Mancha Real in what is the club’s worst ever result.

The Spanish Football Podcast highlighted just how much of a shock it was for Getafe.

A couple of stunning results in the #CopaDelRey last night. Getafe beaten FIVE-NIL by Atlético Baleares (Primera RFEF). Granada beaten 1-0 by Atlético Mancha Real (Segunda RFEF), their worst result EVER (had never lost to a team three divisions below them). — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) December 17, 2021

The two clubs are not the only La Liga sides to have waved goodbye to the Copa del Rey already. Levante were shocked by Alcoyano, while Linares have already disposed of Alaves.

Sevilla, who are currently second in Spain’s top flight, also made hard work of fourth-tier side CE Andratx. Julen Lopetegui’s were taken all the way to penalties and eventually prevailed 6-5 in the shootout.

Real Madrid Heading Back To Scene of Shock

Friday’s draw also sees Barcelona’s fierce rivals Real Madrid drawn to face Alcoyano, a team that produced a real shock last season by knocking Los Blancos out of the competition in a thrilling game.

The third division club ran out 2-1 winners despite being reduced to 10 men in the second half after Ramon Lopez picked up a second yellow card and was sent off.

Eder Militao had put the visitors head but Alcoyano equalized through Jose Solbes with a goal that took the game into extra-time. The hosts then produced a sensational shock by winning it with a late effort from Juanan.

All of the third round fixtures will be played between the 4-6 January 2022. The teams outside of La Liga all have home advantage and away goals do not count. Any matches that finish level will go to extra-time and then penalties if required.

READ NEXT: Xavi Decides on ‘No.1’ Choice To Replace Aguero: Report

