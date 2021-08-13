Fabregas Hurls Praise At Barcelona’s ‘Magic’ New Signing

Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has been full of praise for new signing Memphis Depay who could make his La Liga debut for the Catalan giants on Sunday against Real Sociedad.

Fabregas, who plays for Monaco currently, has come up against Memphis in Ligue 1 and has been impressed with what he’s seen. The midfielder has spoken about what the forward can bring to Barcelona, as reported by Diario Sport.

“We played with each other several times and I spoke with him after the last game. When we played against him, whether he was in the squad or not, we had a different approach,” he said. “He made the difference, when everyone defended, he ran with the ball and that is what makes him more dangerous. He is very fast and has very good leadership skills. He has good at passing, he is creative and that is good, because football today is very organized. Memphis has that magic to create different things.”

Memphis seems to have adapted quickly to life at Barcelona. The Netherlands international has scored in three pre-season friendlies, against Girona, Stuttgart, and Juventus, and will hope to take that form into the new season.

Memphis Set For Barcelona Debut

Barcelona is still yet to register the club’s summer signings, due to financial issues, but it is hoped the Catalans will be able to resolve their issues before Sunday’s big La Liga kick-off at the Camp Nou.

The club is hoping to register Memphis and defender Eric Garcia on Saturday, meaning the duo should be available for selection, as reported by Diario Sport. Barca may wait to register Sergio Aguero as he is out for 10 weeks with a calf injury.

Emerson Royal, the club’s fourth summer signing, has reportedly already been registered as a Barca player, according to Sport. The Brazilian was brought back to the club this summer after a loan spell with Real Betis.

Memphis could debut in attack alongside Martin Braithwaite and Antoine Griezmann at the Camp Nou. Teenager Yusuf Demir could also enjoy a Barcelona debut after an impressive pre-season.

Barcelona’s New No. 9

If Memphis does debut on Sunday then it seems certain he will wear the No. 9 shirt at Barcelona. The club is yet to confirm the squad numbers for the 2021-22 season but players have been spotted in their new numbers in a photoshoot.

Memphis wore the No. 9 in the Joan Gamper Trophy against Juventus, taking the number off Martin Braithwaite, and looks set to continue with the shirt.

Braithwaite inherited the No. 9 from Luis Suarez last season but looks set to wear the No. 12 in 2021-22 if he stays. There has been speculation the Denmark international could be sold to raise funds but he may stay after Lionel Messi’s departure and with Sergio Aguero could injured until November.

The Dane’s agent has already made it clear he has no desire to leave. Hasan Cetinkaya told Danish newspaper BT in July that the striker “will continue at Barcelona” and is very happy at the club.

