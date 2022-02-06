Barcelona Fans Make Feelings About Dembele Clear [WATCH]

Barcelona fans made their feelings about Ousmane Dembele crystal clear ahead of kick-off against defending champions Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday, February 6.

The 24-year-old has been recalled to the squad but was left on the bench by manager Xavi for the crunch match. However, supporters roundly booed his name when it was read out by the stadium announcer, as shown by Què T’hi Jugues.

ESPN’s Samuel Marsden reported there were “even more whistles” when the Frenchman came out to warm-up with the rest of the substitutes before the game got underway at the Camp Nou.

Dembele has not played for Barcelona since the Spanish Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid in January. He was left out of the last two matchday squads and was told to leave in the winter transfer window.

However, the forward did not manage to find a new club before the window closed and will now see out the season at Barcelona. Xavi told a pre-match press conference that he knows fans will be angry with the Frenchman but called on the crowd to show their support for the forward.

Laporta Talks Dembele Future

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was asked about Dembele and his future at the club ahead of kick-off. The 59-year-old told Movistar that he hopes Xavi has made the right decision by recalling Dembele, as reported by journalist Toni Juanmarti.

“If we have to pay Dembélé until June 30th, we find it logical what Xavi says about using him,” he said. “Let’s hope he behaves professionally and at the end of the season we can say that the decision was the right one.”

Laporta has previously said that he thinks Dembele already has an agreement with another club, as reported by ESPN. He explained, “We believe he has an agreement with another club [for the summer], that is what his agent has insinuated.”

Adama Makes Second Debut For Barcelona

Xavi may have recalled Dembele to his matchday squad but he opted to put January signings Ferran Torres and Adama Traore in the squad ahead of the French attacker.

It’s a second debut for Adama who is back at the Camp Nou for another stint after seven years away. The winger lined up in attack alongside Ferran and 17-year-old Gavi.

Elsewhere, Barcelona’s deadline-day signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had to settle for a place on the bench. It’s no great surprise to see the striker amongst the substitutes as he has not featured since early December and lacks match fitness.

Sunday’s match is a key fixture for both sides in La Liga. A victory for Barcelona would see the Catalan giants leapfrog Atletico in the table and move into the top four.

