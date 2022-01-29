Barcelona Fear ‘Worst Possible Scenario’ With Dembele: Report

Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain with only days left of the winter transfer window which is due to close at midnight in Spain on Monday, January 31.

Barcelona have told Dembele to leave after failing to agree a contract extension with the Frenchman but are growingly increasingly pessimistic that an exit will be found, as reported by Javier Miguel at Diario AS.

Indeed the Catalan giants are “working against the clock” to find a solution but fear they may end up with the “worst possible scenario” which would be Dembele staying at the club and spending the rest of the season in the stands.

Director of football Mateu Alemany is “intensifying contacts” in the hope of offloading Dembele but the club’s “moderate optimism” that a new club can be found has turned into “alarming pessimism.”

Dembele has agreed to look for a way out of the Camp Nou this winter but no offers have been received despite rumored interest from Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea as well as Paris Saint-Germain.

Adama Traore Signing a ‘Clear Message’ to Dembele

Barcelona already appear to have moved on from Dembele and have agreed a deal to sign former winger Adama Traore on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Traore’s return is a “clear message” to Dembele that he is no longer wanted at the Camp Nou, according to Marca’s Luis F. Rojo. The signing of another winger makes it “crystal clear” that the Frenchman is not in Xavi’s plans for the future.

Barcelona are yet to confirm the arrival of Traore, but the winger was spotted in the city having a medical, as shown by reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Adama Traoré in Barcelona in order to complete his move from Wolves. €30m buy option clause included, not mandatory. 🔵🔴 #FCB 🎥⤵️ @victor_nahe x Cope pic.twitter.com/tWYBf3TbxC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2022

Traore has also spoken briefly to TV3 and all but confirmed the move. He told reporters, “I’m very happy to be back at Barcelona.” The winger came through the youth ranks at Barca but left in 2015 for Premier League side Aston Villa.

Dembele Exit Key to Aubameyang Move?

Traore will become the third player Barca have added to the squad in January, following Dani Alves and Ferran Torres in making the move to the Camp Nou. There could be more players arriving to in the final days of the window but only if Dembele leaves.

The Catalans have agreed a loan deal for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but can only bring in the attacker if Dembele does depart, as reported by journalist Gerard Romero.

Aubameyang has fallen out with Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and seems destined to leave the Emirates before the window closes. The striker has not played since December 6 and has also been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy.

Barcelona are thought to want to add a goalscorer to the squad after seeing Sergio Aguero retire because of a heart condition, while teenage striker Ansu Fati has been sidelined through injury once again and it’s not clear when he will return.

