Free Agent Completes Barcelona Medical, Signs 4-Year Contract: Report

Barcelona are making moves to strengthen the first-team squad ahead of the 2022-23 season and look set to bring in Franck Kessie from AC Milan on a free transfer.

The Ivorian midfielder has completed a medical in Switzerland with the Catalan giants and has signed a four-year contract worth €6.5 million (£5.4m), not including bonuses, as reported by Fabrizio Romano for the Guardian.

Kessie reached a verbal agreement last week with the Catalan giants and an official announcement confirming the transfer will go ahead is said to be expected “imminently.”

Barcelona have pursued Kessie for for some time. Former boss Ronald Koeman reportedly rejected the chance to bring in the Ivorian in summer 2021. Barcelona “accelerated their pursuit” in February after Koeman’s exit and have now completed the transfer.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kessie Spoke to Xavi To Seal Deal

Barcelona coach Xavi has plenty of midfield options with Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Pedri, and Nico Gonzalez around but wanted to add Kessie to the squad for next season.

The manager spoke to Kessie by telephone to discuss the possibility of a move to the Camp Nou and make it clear the Ivorian will be “absolutely central” to his plans, as reported by Calciomercato.

Kessie “did not hesitate to say yes” after speaking with Xavi but had already been attracted by a move to Barcelona due to the “charm and appeal” of the famous Spanish club.

Xavi: No One Has Said No Yet

Xavi appears to be playing a big role in helping attract players to Barcelona. The club signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore, and Ferran Torres in the January transfer window and look set to be busy in the summer.

The coach has already spoken out about the club’s transfer dealings and revealed he is yet to be turned down by any player he has approached since taking over from Ronald Koeman at the Camp Nou in November 2021, as reported by ESPN.

“Look, it is always a good moment to sign for Barcelona. For me, this is the best club in the world,” he said. “And, honestly, not a single player has said no to Barcelona since I have been here [as coach].”

Xavi also went on to explain what he says to players to help convince them that Barcelona is the place to be.

“You explain how we play and how we train. You tell them that here they will touch the ball 40 times a game instead of 20,” he added.”I try to let them know about the club and about how wonderful the city is. I transmit that it is a golden opportunity for any player and the style of play will make them a better player.”

Barcelona is certainly an attractive project under Xavi. The team are currently unbeaten in 13 La Liga games under the new boss and hammered league leaders and bitter rivals Real Madrid 4-0 at the Bernabeu last time out.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Defender Trolled Vinicius Jr During El Clasico [LOOK]