‘He Gets Annoyed’ – Busquets Reveals Xavi’s Frustrations at Barcelona

Sergio Busquets has enjoyed a stellar career at Barcelona but has called time on his career with the Catalan giants after captaining Xavi’s side to glory in La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup during the 2022-23 season.

Xavi has secured the league title in his first season as Barcelona coach and has been praised by Busquets. The midfielder has been asked what Xavi has brought to Barca since returning to coach and spoke at length about his passion for the club.

“He is a legend as a player and has brought enthusiasm and tranquility to the club as a coach: we’re in good hands,” he told the Guardian. “He’s more agitated as a coach than he was as a player. I don’t want to imagine what it’s like for the fourth official! When you misplace a pass he gets annoyed.”

Xavi is well-know for his commitment to the Barca style, insisting on playing a possession-based game full of attacking, attractive football. Yet the coach has also shown some flexibility since returning to the club.

Barcelona have moved away from their traditional 4-3-3 system this season, often playing with four midfielders, while the team’s defense has been the foundation of their success.

Xavi’s side conceded just 20 goals in 28 La Liga games this season, while goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen equalled the league record for clean sheets and also picked up the Zamora Trophy for the first time in his career.

Where Next For Sergio Busquets?

Busquets may have already played his last game for Barcelona, but the club legend is yet to confirm his next move. The midfielder has told Catalunya Radio that he’s received plenty of offers, as reported by Sport.

“I have three or four options that I’m evaluating and in two or three weeks I hope to have a destination and get organised,” he explained.

Yet the midfielder also confirmed he would not play in Spain or in Europe as he would not like to come up against his former team in a competitive match.

“I won’t compete against Barça. I will play outside Europe,” he added. “It is not necessary to play against Barça. Besides, I don’t know if I could fight against Barça for an important title.”

Barcelona Searching For Replacement

Busquets was a virtual ever-present for Barcelona last season, captaining the team and starting 28 La Liga games for the Catalans. Xavi has already made it clear at a press conference that his top priority this summer is to bring in a replacement for his captain.

The coach does have options in his current squad, with Eric Garcia, Franck Kessie and Frenkie de Jong all having played in Busquets’s position at times this season. Nico Gonzalez is also set to return to the club after a loan spell with Valencia.

However, Xavi appears determined to reinforce by bringing in a new signing, as long as Barcelona’s finances allow such a move. According to ESPN, Barca are working on a deal for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves even though Xavi would prefer Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

