Griezmann Reveals What Messi Told Him When He Joined Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann has opened up on his relationship with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and revealed what the Argentine said to him when he first arrived at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2019.

The Frenchman signed for Barca after the club activated the €120 million release clause in his Atletico contract. Griezmann had previously rejected a move to the Camp Nou the summer before in his infamous ‘La Decision’ documentary.

Griezmann told Jorge Valdano at Universo Valdano that Messi admitted he had been hurt by the Frenchman’s initial decision to turn down the Catalan giants but told him he would back him all the way now he was a Barca player, as reported by Sport.

I spoke with Leo when I arrived, and he told me that when I rejected the offer it screwed him up and it hurt him, because he had made public comments. But well, now I was on his side, he told me that he was with me to the death and that is what I notice and feel every day.

Griezmann also took time out to distance himself from criticism aimed at Messi recently by his former agent Eric Olhats and his uncle Emmanuel Lopes. Messi responded angrily to the comments recently, telling reporters, “the truth is that I’m a little tired of always being the problem for everything at the club.”

I have not had a relationship with Eric since I got married. He did not come to my wedding, I was very angry, he is not my representative and I have no relationship with him. He can do a lot of damage. It can create doubts in the dressing room and in my relationship with Leo. Leo knows that I have a lot of respect for him, I learn from him. And then my uncle, who doesn’t know what football is about. A journalist comes, and wants to get a sentence out of you. I told Leo that I have nothing to do with them. The other one I haven’t talked to him for three years and I don’t even have my uncle’s WhatsApp.

Griezmann Reveals Early Struggles

It’s no secret Griezmann is having something of a tough time at Barcelona. Yet the Frenchman also revealed that he’s encountered plenty of difficulties throughout his footballing career. The World Cup winner spoke about how he found it hard to impress as a youngster before attracting the attention of Real Sociedad in 2009.

I tried to make it at ten French first division clubs. But they never signed me, either because of my height or because of my level, but nobody gave me the opportunity. The day Metz didn’t sign me was very hard, because they told me they would. I cried for days. I began to believe that I could be a professional when I signed my first contract with Real.

The forward made his name in his five-year spell with Real Sociedad before joining Atletico Madrid in 2014. Griezmann went on to play a key role for Diego Simeone’s side, reaching the 2016 Champions League final and winning the Europa League in 2018, before leaving for Barcelona a year later.

However, Griezmann also admitted he had found life hard at Atletico to begin with and explained how he managed to force his way into the team and impress Simeone.

The beginning was hard for me. I came to a club that had just won the League and I had to win a place based on work. In fact, it was difficult for me to play until December. I am always available to the coach, I learned that way And it will always be like that. I will always do what the coach asks me to do, even if I know that on a personal level what he is asking me will hurt me.

Focus on Griezmann in Champions League

There will be plenty of focus on Griezmann on Tuesday in Barca’s Champions League clash with Dynamo Kiev. The Frenchman is expected to lead the attack with Messi absent for the game after being rested by Ronald Koeman.

The Catalan giants have a perfect record in Europe’s elite competition so far in 2020-21 and know another positive result will secure their place in the knockout round with two games left to play.

Yet Dynamo Kiev provided a tough test in the first fixture between the two sides at the Camp Nou. Barca eventually secured 2-1 win but were made to work hard by the visiting side who were missing several key players due to Covid-19.

Griezmann has yet to score in Europe for Barcelona in 2020-21 and has only two goals to his name this season. A goal on Tuesday would be a big boost to the player and to Barcelona who are in need of a win after suffering their third league defeat of the season on Saturday at Atletico Madrid.

