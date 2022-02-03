‘We Already Have Our Eto’o:’ Barcelona Thrilled With New Signing

Barcelona are delighted to have signed striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal and feel the new arrival could have a similar impact at the Camp Nou to legendary No. 9 Samuel Eto’o.

“We already have our Eto’o,” were the words of the coaching staff after Aubameyang was signed, as reported by Javier Miguel at Diario AS. Coach Xavi “breathed a sigh of relief” when he was called and informed the transfer had been completed.

The Barcelona boss is “convinced” the Gabon international can be a hit at the Camp Nou and has already sent a strong message to the forward. “I expect a lot from you because I’m convinced you’re going to help us a lot; Now it’s your turn to prove it,” he told Aubameyang when he met the striker for the first time.

Xavi is also planning on starting Aubameyang at No.9 in Barcelona’s next game against Atletico Madrid. The coach is considering a new-look strikeforce containing three of his January signings: Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, and Aubameyang.

The striker’s signing also appears to have gone down well in the dressing room. “We have taken a significant leap in quality,” is the feeling amongst the players regarding the new arrival.

Auba Looks Sharp in Training

Aubameyang has not played since early December after falling out with manager Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. The striker also contracted Covid-19 which meant he did not feature for Gabon at AFCON 2021.

However, he has looked sharp in Barcelona training as the team prepares for what is a huge game in La Liga against defending champions Atletico at the Camp Nou on Sunday, February 6.

A victory for Barcelona against Diego Simeone’s side would propel the team above the Rojiblancos and into the top four. After another chaotic campaign at the Camp Nou, the win would prove a huge boost and offer optimism a top-four finish can be achieved.

Barcelona’s New No. 25

Barcelona have also confirmed that Aubameyang will wear the No. 25 shirt for the rest of the season. The shirt is usually reserved for the third-choice goalkeeper but will now be worn by the striker.

Our new number 2️⃣5️⃣! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 3, 2022

Aubameyang will not be the first outfield player to wear the No. 25 at Barcelona and will actually become the third ex-Arsenal player to take the number. Former Gunners Thomas Vermaelen and Alex Song both wore 25 at Barcelona.

Of course, Aubameyang will be hoping he can do better than the duo who are not fondly remembered by Barca fans. Vermaelen was plagued by injury during his time at the club and made just 53 appearances in four years.

Meanwhile, Song regularly features on lists of Barcelona’s worst ever signings. The midfielder has openly admitted he didn’t care about being on the bench at the Camp Nou and was motivated by the huge wages on offer.

Aubameyang has already made it clear what he wants to do at Barcelona. He told reporters at his unveiling, “for many years people have known me for scoring goals. I’m a forward who’s fast and so I hope to help the team with my goals. I hope to score an awful lot of goals for Barcelona.”

