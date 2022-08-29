‘He Could Be Captain’ – Barcelona Coach Xavi Makes Surprise Claim

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez surprisingly tipped young defender Eric Garcia to go on and captain the Catalan giants after watching his side beat Real Valladolid 4-0 at the Camp Nou on Sunday, August 28.

Xavi shared his thoughts after being impressed by Garcia’s performance as his team picked up their first home La Liga win of the new 2022-23 campaign, as reported by Cope.

“Eric Garcia gets a lot of criticism but, for me, having him is wonderful. He could be captain at 21-22 years old,” he explained. “He’s a hell of a professional. He played a great game today.”

Garcia is a product of the club’s famed La Masia youth academy, although he left the club in 2018 for Manchester City. The defender returned last season on a free transfer but endured a tough campaign back at the Camp Nou and was sent off twice.

However, the defender has started the new campaign in fine form and has played every single minute so far. Yet it remains to be seen if he will keep his place in the heart of the defense with competition for places now fierce at the Camp Nou.

Ronald Araujo, who has previously been tipped to take over the captain’s armband, is one of the first names on Xavi’s teamsheet, while Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen have both arrived this summer to strengthen the defense.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ter Stegen Also Shining For Barcelona

Garcia is not the only player looking in fine form at the start of the campaign. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen seems refreshed after taking a much-needed break.

The stopper opted out of Germany’s Nations League fixtures over the summer and also came in for praise from Xavi after keeping a second clean sheet in three games, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“He has started very well, this year he has had a vacation that he needed, he knows what he had failed to do last year, he is very self-demanding and he has worked with De la Fuente , the goalkeeping coach,” he said. “I have no doubts about him, he’s a leader and this year he is excellent, he has been very good in these first three game.”

Xavi Talks Barcelona’s Win

Barcelona’s win means the Catalans are third in the early league table after three games played, just two points behind undefeated leaders and reigning champions Real Madrid.

Xavi was impressed with his team’s performance but felt there is still room for improvement despite a dominant victory against Pacheta’s side.

“It was not perfect but it was a good performance. The first 40 minutes were really good. We relaxed after that. You have to keep pushing,” he said. “We really want to give back to the fans, especially after the start to the season against Rayo Vallecano. This result is good for the team and the supporters.”

Barcelona now face a busy run of fixtures with three games in seven days. The Catalans head to Sevilla in La Liga then welcome Victoria Plzen to the Camp Nou in the Champions League before a trip to Cadiz.

READ NEXT: ‘I Was Very Clear’ – Xavi Urges Barcelona Forward To Leave