‘I Love This Player:’ Koeman Hurls Praise At Barcelona Star

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has been full of praise for Frenchman Ousmane Dembele who has been back to full fitness and in good form for the Catalan giants in 2020-21.

Dembele’s time at Barcelona has been overshadowed by a succession of injuries that have seen him sidelined for long spells. However, the 23-year-old has returned to fitness after hamstring surgery in February and has made 23 appearances this season.

Koeman was asked about the Frenchman’s return to form and fitness in his pre-match press conference on Saturday and was happy to talk about the forward’s qualities.

I don’t know what happened in previous seasons with Ousmane because I wasn’t here but looking at him this season there are two things. Physically he’s improving a lot and he’s playing a lot of matches now at a very high rhythm. I have no doubt in his quality as a player. He’s a fantastic player who can go one-on-one, he can play with both feet, I love this player. He’s very engaged, very happy, hopefully he can continue. I will help him, giving him more matches, giving him some rest as well in order to get the best out of him.

Dembele has played a key role for Barcelona on the right side of the attack this season, contributing six goals and three assists in all competitions.

Koeman Talks Griezmann Resurgence

Dembele is not the only forward player impressing at Barcelona currently. Antoine Griezmann is arguably enjoying his best moment with the Catalan giants since his big-money move from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

The World Cup winner has scored seven times and picked up six assists in nine matches since the turn of the year, and Koeman spoke about how he’s become more effective as the season has progressed.

I remember the call that we did when I signed the contract to be Barcelona manager. I called Antoine and told him I had a lot of trust in him and I tried to transmit over the phone that he would be an important piece of the team. I know at the start he wasn’t as effective as he is now. He’s a player who is very self-critical as well, which I think is very important. He’s also worked very hard to find his best form. As a coach I can’t ask for more.

Koeman has tweaked his formation from 4-2-3-1 to 4-3-3 in recent weeks with great success. Griezman, Dembele, and Lionel Messi appear to be the Dutch coach’s preferred, and strongest, attacking trio currently.

Goalfest at Real Betis?

Barcelona scored five goals in midweek in a quarter-final Copa del Rey victory over Granada and more will be expected on Sunday when the team head to Real Betis in La Liga.

This is a fixture that traditionally produces plenty of attacking football and plenty of goals too. Barca ran out 5-2 winners at the Camp Nou when the two teams met earlier this season.

Griezmann seems undroppable at the moment given his current form, but Koeman may just have one eye on Wednesday’s Copa del Rey semi-final against Sevilla. The cup now looks Barca’s best chance of silverware this season which means the Dutch coach could choose to rotate and rest some of his key players at Betis.

