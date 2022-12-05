‘I Want To Play’ – Barcelona Forward Sends Xavi Strong Message

Barcelona striker Ansu Fati has made it clear he is not happy with his game time at the Camp Nou this season and wants to be playing regular football for the Catalan giants.

Fati is back to full fitness after a series of serious injury problems. However, Xavi has been cautious in his use of the striker and has handed him just three La Liga starts so far in 2022-23.

The striker also faces fierce competition for a starting spot, with Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele and Memphis Depay around, but has told Mundo Deportivo he expected to have a more prominent role at the club this season.

“Yes, I’m not going to lie to you,” he explained. “I want to play but I understand that the coach is the one who decides and I have to do my best every day to be able to turn it around.”

Fati was then asked if he had any doubts about his Barcelona future and whether he still feels he can be an important player for the club. “No [doubts], now I’m focused on the World Cup. Surely working in the present, the future will be better. Yes, hopefully [I can be important]. And I hope so.”

The 20-year-old is in Qatar with the Spain squad but has only made one appearance so far, coming on as a substitute in the shock defeat to Japan in the group stages of the competition.

Ansu Ready To Make World Cup Impact

Despite his lack of minutes for club and country, Fati says he is ready to make an impact at the World Cup if needed by coach Luis Enrique. Spain take on Morocco in the last 16 and Fati is eager to play.

“It is the coach who decides. The only thing I know for sure is that I am ready and ready when he needs me,” he said. “They [Morocco] are very strong. At this point, any team can compete with you, everyone is tactically and physically prepared. We are seeing the competition, with a lot of equality and that nobody wins easily. Morocco is where it deserves to be and will be a great rival. It will be a very tough match.”

It would still be a surprise to see Fati in the starting line-up for the match. Luis Enrique looks more likely to keep the attacker on the bench and bring him on as a substitute if required.

Differences Between Spain and Barcelona

Fati also spoke about the differences between Spain and Barcelona and his two coaches. The two teams play in a similar style but Fati says there are differences between the two managers.

“I think that each coach has his way of seeing things,” he said. “Everyone has their way of being, explaining and playing. In the end Luis Enrique and Xavi are different, but because one is training a club and the other a national team. I see it differently.”

A win for Spain will set up a quarter-final against either against Portugal or Switzerland. La Roja are seen as one of the favorites but defeat to Japan has dampened expectations somewhat.

