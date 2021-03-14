Koeman Discusses Risking Messi & De Jong vs Huesca

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman spoke about whether he will risk Frenkie de Jong and Lionel Messi against Huesca on Monday as both players are a yellow card away from picking up a one-match ban.

The Catalan giants are big favorites to win against La Liga’s bottom side at the Camp Nou and will then turn their attentions to Sunday’s clash against a strong Real Sociedad side who are currently fifth in the table.

Koeman was asked at a pre-match press conference on Sunday if he was thinking about resting Messi and De Jong for the visit of Huesca but hinted that both players will indeed start the game.

“We know they are one card away [from suspension], but this is not a time to think about that,” he said. “Tomorrow’s game doesn’t have to be easier than next Sunday. We have to be focused only on winning. The next game is always the most important.”

Barcelona heads into the game with the chance to cut the gap to leaders Atletico Madrid to just four points after Diego Simeone’s side were held to a 0-0 draw with 10-man Getafe on Saturday.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Praise for ‘Fantastic’ De Jong

Koeman also went on to speak at length about De Jong who has played a key role for the club this season. The Netherlands international has featured in each of Barcelona’s 26 La Liga games and has shown his versatility by playing in midfield and dropping into defense when needed due to injuries.

De Jong has also contributed three goals and four assists, and Koeman admits he sees the 23-year-old as being one of the team’s leaders on the pitch.

“Yes for me he is a player who will be here for many years and his improvement compared to last year is drastic. I think the player himself feels very responsible for the future as well.” he said. “It’s true that even though he’s a very young player, he’s a player who assumes responsibility in games and I like that. I think Frenkie has improved a lot. He is having a fantastic season so far and I think the way he’s playing recently you can’t possibly ask for more.”

Messi To Match Xavi Record

Koeman also had praise for captain Messi who will match Xavi’s all-time record for Barcelona appearances if he features on Monday. The Argentine’s next outing will see him wear the Barcelona shirt for the 767th time, and Koeman says it highlights his importance to the club.

“It’s incredible because it shows how important he is and has been for Barcelona,” he explained, “The number of games, the goals, the hat-tricks, the titles. Let’s hope we will continue with Leo winning titles.”

Messi’s future remains uncertain with the captain out of contract at the end of the season and able to walk away for free. According to Mundo Deportivo, the forward’s father Jorge Messi is expected in Barcelona next week to discuss his future with new president Joan Laporta.

READ NEXT: Messi ‘Especially Fond’ of Barcelona’s Newest Star: Report