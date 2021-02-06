Koeman Gives Update on Ansu Fati & Sergi Roberto Injury Setbacks

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman offered an update on Ansu Fati and Sergi Roberto after the duo suffered injury setbacks this week.

Teenage striker Ansu Fati is on the way back from knee surgery but is not expected to return now until April after enduring further pain and swelling that has delayed his recovery.

Koeman was asked about Fati at his pre-match press conference on Saturday and made it clear the most important thing is for the 18-year-old to return to full fitness no matter how long it takes.

Out of respect, I’m not the one to talk about his recovery. When there’s something, we’ll communicate. The most important thing is to recover with peace of mind. He’s got a big future ahead of him and you have to get it [his recovery] right.

Jordi Grau at Catalunya Radio has reported that Fati may require further surgery on his knee injury that could potentially rule him out for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign.

Roberto Out of PSG First Leg

Koeman also discussed Roberto who suffered a recurrence of a thigh problem in the Copa del Rey win over Granada. The versatile star made his first start since November in the match but was forced off in the second half.

The Barcelona boss has confirmed that Roberto will definitely miss the club’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Paris Saint-Germain at the Camp Nou on February 16.

I think the first match against PSG yes we have to rule him out which is a big blow for us and the player. We asked him at half-time against Granada and he told me he was good and eight minutes later he injured himself. It’s a big blow. This morning we quickly spoke and I gave him my best wishes and he can get better soon to help the team.

Roberto’s injury means that Sergino Dest should start the crucial clash against the French champions at right-back, although 21-year-old Oscar Mingueza is also an option.

Koeman Expects More Injuries

Barcelona have certainly suffered plenty of injuries to key players this season with Philippe Coutinho and Gerard Pique also currently out for lengthy spells due to knee problems.

Koeman once again blamed the current schedule, with Barca playing twice every week, and predicted more injuries to come.

It is true that the number of games is very difficult for the big clubs in each competition and with this moment of the Covid. You have to communicate with the players to find out how they are doing and sometimes it is possible to give a little rest. There are 12 games so far this year and 11 in a row away from home with the Cup next Wednesday. We must help the players. I hope FIFA and UEFA think about the players to reduce the number of games. It is too much and this calendar kills the players but I am not the first to speak about this. We must stop this situation.

Barca now head into another busy couple of weeks containing some crucial games at home and abroad. The Catalan giants play Real Betis and Alaves in La Liga, Sevilla in the Copa del Rey and PSG in the Champions League in the space of 10 days.

