Memphis Depay Rages After Costly Barcelona Draw [WATCH]

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay couldn’t hide his frustration after the Catalan giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Alaves at the Camp Nou on Saturday in La Liga.

The match was Barcelona’s first since Ronald Koeman was fired after consecutive defeats to Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano. Interim coach Sergi Barjuan took charge but could not conjure up a win.

Memphis was captured looking furious and reacting angrily to the result after the final whistle at the Camp Nou, as shown by ESPN.

Boos and whistles at FT. Frustration from Memphis. Rough times continue for Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/KAMqCKyOcr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 30, 2021

The result keeps Barcelona in ninth place in the table in Spain, but the Catalan giants are now a distant eight points behind leaders Real Madrid after just 11 games of the season played.

Memphis On Target For Barcelona

Memphis had opened the scoring for Barcelona with another superb effort just three minutes after half-time. The Dutchman curled a lovely shot past goalkeeper Antonio Sivera, as shown by ESPN.

STOP THAT MEMPHIS 😯 pic.twitter.com/1DpyOsKvib — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 30, 2021

It’s another long-range goal from Memphis that means only a certain Lionel Messi has more goals from outside the area than the Dutchman since 2018 in Europe’s top league, as shown by Opta.

13 – Only Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 (34) has scored more goals from outside the box than Memphis Depay 🇳🇱 in the top five European leagues since the start of 2018 (13, level with Dries Mertens 🇧🇪). Missile. pic.twitter.com/XxiGyPy6aN — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 30, 2021

Yet once again Barcelona could not hold onto the win. Alaves equalized just three minutes later when Luis Rioja waltzed through the Barca defense, rounded goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and slotted into an empty net.

Barca did have chances to win it, with Memphis unfortunate not to grab a second when his shot hit the post, but had to settle for a point. The result means it’s Barca’s worst start to a season since 2002-03, as reported by Opta.

Jordi Alba Talks Barcelona’s Problems

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba spoke to Movistar after the match and admitted it was another bad result for the club. The left-back also opened up on the problems the team is having currently, as reported by Marca.

“A bad point, everything that is not adding three points for Barça is bad, and more so when looking at the table. We have tried but it is difficult for us to score a goal, as soon as they reach us they mark us and that is difficult,” he said. “We have attacked a lot but without generating clear chances. We must improve, we thank the fans for being there in difficult moments We are trying, creating a good game, but what matters is what happens in both areas. We have to improve, we scored and soon they equalized, so it costs a lot.”

Saturday’s match was also costly in regards to injuries for Barcelona. Sergio Aguero was taken off in the first half after appearing to suffer from breathing problems, while Gerard Pique and Nico Gonzalez had to be replaced in the second half.

Barca also had seven first-team players missing for the game against Alaves and have little time to recover their injured players with Dynamo Kiev up next in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 2 in Ukraine.

