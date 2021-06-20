Messi Keeps Promise To Fan & Signs His Epic Tattoo [WATCH]

Lionel Messi has made a Brazilian supporter’s dreams come true by signing his epic tattoo which features the Barcelona captain celebrating his winning goal in El Clasico against Real Madrid in 2017 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The supporter was interviewed on television before Argentina’s Copa America fixture against Uruguay on Friday and showed off his tattoo of Messi which covers his entire back. Messi saw the tattoo and responded on social media, as shown by journalist Roy Nemer.

A Brazilian was interviewed by TyC Sports before the Argentina match and he showed his Lionel Messi tattoo which covers his entire back. Lionel Messi replied to the post on Instagram writing "Terrible (as in great) tattoo. I love it! I would like to see it and sign it." pic.twitter.com/na2Dq5NQn1 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 19, 2021

Messi then went one better by fulfilling his promise on Sunday. The Argentine was captured meeting the supporter and applying his signature to the tattoo, as shown by TyC Sports.

La secuencia del sueño cumplido desde el otro lado: @MatiPelliccioni se encontró con este tremendo tatuaje de un hincha brasileño, Messi lo vio en las redes de TyC Sports y manifestó sus ganas de firmarlo. ¡ACÁ ESTÁ! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/C9FCZSTyGJ — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) June 20, 2021

The Argentina captain is currently in Brasilia with the Argentina squad preparing for Monday’s Copa America fixture against Paraguay. La Albiceleste will progress to the next round if they pick up three points in their last two group matches against Paraguay and Bolivia.

Messi Going For Copa America Glory

Messi has been impressing at the Copa America and played a key role in the win over Uruguay. The captain set up Guido Rodriguez for the winning goal on 13 minutes with a glorious assist.

🪄 Another magical Messi assist. Another great result for @Argentina ☑️ 🇦🇷 Lionel Scaloni's side are now 15 games unbeaten 💪@CopaAmerica | @TeamMessipic.twitter.com/SKHl4KUpHM — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 19, 2021

The 33-year-old was named man of the match, for the second game in a row, and came in for praise from coach Lionel Scaloni after the victory, as reported by beIN Sports.

“Messi and all his team-mates made a great effort. He speaks very well of the commitment of all the players and fills us with pride,” he said. “They do it for the shirt of their country. This is going to be hard, but the way is this.”

The captain was also on target in Argentina’s opening match which finished in a 1-1 draw against Chile. Messi struck a brilliant free-kick which took his tally to 73 goals for Argentina.

More Praise For Messi

Messi has also come in for praise from teammate Rodrigo de Paul. The midfielder, who is rumored to be joining La Liga champions Atletico Madrid this summer, has spoken about what it’s like to play with Messi for Argentina in an interview with The Guardian‘s Sid Lowe.

“And for that process we have the best captain we could have. I’m not going to talk about his footballing level, because that’s beyond debate,” he said. As a person and a guide, Leo [Messi] is incomparable. Having him, everything is easier.”

The Udinese star also offered some insight into what Messi is like as a person and his interests away from the football pitch.

“On a human level, I only had contact with him once: at Valencia-Barcelona. We’re talking 2014. Apart from that I didn’t know him. Given everything he lives through – you can’t go anywhere; set foot in an airport and 200 people are there – he could be a reserved character, so he surprised me,” he added. “He enjoys having a mate, enjoys listening to a song, enjoys truco [cards]. We do warmup games where you dribble, jump a hoop, shoot. I say: ‘Leo; I’ll take you on.’ He loves that. That humanises him. You can see him as existing in another dimension but he’s a person.”

Argentina and Messi head into the clash against Paraguay on a 15-match unbeaten run and fresh from ending a run of three straight draws. Paraguay opened up their tournament with 3-1 win over Bolivia.

