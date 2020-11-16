Lionel Messi Sends Classy Retirement Message to Mascherano

Lionel Messi Sends Classy Retirement Message to Mascherano

Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano

Getty Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano

Lionel Messi has sent a classy message to former Barcelona and Argentina team-mate Javier Mascherano after the 36-year-old announced on Sunday he was calling time on his illustrious career.

The Barcelona captain took to social media to pay tribute to both Mascherano and Fernando Gago who has also hung up his boots at the age of 34 after a succession of injuries.

Two people who I lived with and enjoyed for a long time are leaving football and I want to take the opportunity to say hello: Fer, dear, I hope everything goes great. Since the 17 years we met … It was a pleasure to share a dressing room in the national team and compete against you, you know that. I hope everything continues well and you can continue to fulfill your dreams.

And what can we say about Masche, so many years together, seeing each other every day and sharing so much … We live very happy moments and also some hard times on the field both in Argentina and in Barcelona. We have been missing you since you left. I wish you all the best for you and your family always!

Soccer World Pays Tribute to Mascherano

Messi is not the only player to pay tribute to Mascherano after he confirmed at a news conference he was hanging up his boots. The Argentine explained, “I want to announce that today I am retiring from soccer professionally, I want to thank this club that gave me the opportunity to finish my career in Argentina.”

Former club Barcelona sent a message to Mascherano which offered a reminder of the success he enjoyed during his eight years at the club. Mascherano joined the Catalan giants after spells with River Plater, Corinthians, West Ham United, and Liverpool, winning a host of trophies and becoming a firm favorite with supporters.

Fans, players and some of Mascherano’s former clubs also took time out to wish the Argentine well on his retirement.

Mascherano said a tearful goodbye to Barcelona in 2018 and heading for Chinese side Hebei China Fortune. The Argentine then returned to his homeland in 2019 for one final season with Estudiantes before bowing out.

What Next For Mascherano?

It’s not clear yet what Mascherano plans to do next, but he has spoken previously about the possibility of moving into coaching in an interview with ESPN.

Let’s see. I would like to remain linked to football, and when you want to continue linked with football, you don’t have many options. Either you become a coach or you take some kind of sporting director route.

But I would like to be a coach, more than anything because I am much more interested in what’s happening on the pitch than in the offices. I am doing my badges in Argentina at the moment. I’m doing the course, which is two-and-a-bit years. I am in the second year, so just a bit more to go and then that’s that.

Mascherano certainly has bags of experience having played all over the world, winning titles in Argentina, Brazil, and Spain. The versatile star also played in the 2014 World Cup final and departs as Argentina’s most capped player after making 147 appearances for the national team.

