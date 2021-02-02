Barcelona Offer Fresh Ansu Fati & Gerard Pique Fitness Update

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman offered a fresh update on injured duo Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique ahead of Wednesday’s Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Granada.

Pique celebrated his 34th birthday on Tuesday and the club showed how he has returned to training at the Ciutat Esportiva for the first time since November.

What a way to celebrate your birthday! 💪 🔥 @3gerardpique continues with his recovery at the Ciutat Esportiva! pic.twitter.com/r41zgoTNqx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 2, 2021

The center-back is reportedly keen to make his return in Barcelona’s upcoming Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain, although Fati is now expected to miss both games against the French champions.

Koeman told a press-match press conference he is hopeful the duo will be back soon but wants to avoid announcing a return date.

I think in Gerard and Ansu’s case, the most important thing is that they both recover from their injuries. Hopefully, they can participate in these matches, but I can’t say because they are still recovering, so we’ll see. We know that we want to have all the players available for these important matches. I hope for the best with these two because they are very important.

The two players have both been out since November with knee injuries. Fati underwent surgery on a meniscus tear, while Pique chose to avoid surgery and opted for conservative treatment instead.

Barcelona Injuries Clearing

News that Pique and Fati are on the comeback trail will further boost Barca whose injury list is reducing. Sergi Roberto made his comeback after two months out as a substitute in Sunday’s win over Athletic.

Right-back Sergino Dest, who has also been sidelined in recent weeks, has also been given the green light to return after a thigh injury.

Elsewhere, Samuel Umtiti has regained fitness and made his third consecutive La Liga start against Athletic and Ousmane Dembele seems to have shaken off his injury problems and has become a regular for Koeman.

The only other player in the treatment room, aside from Pique and Fati, is Brazil international Philippe Coutinho. The forward had knee surgery in January and was ruled out for three months.

Praise for Griezmann

Koeman also discussed Antoine Griezmann at his news conference and had praise for the in-form Frenchman. The World Cup winner has five goals and four assists in nine games so far in 2021 which has delighted his manager.

I think Griezmann has been good the whole season, working very well. The first thing a player needs to do is work, sacrifice himself for the team. What counts as well is his effectiveness in front of goal. There are moments he should have scored and didn’t but these are things forwards go through. Sometimes the ball goes in easier than other times. right now he’s very good, he’s helping a lot and he’s in excellent shape.

It’s not clear if Koeman will start Griezmann against Granada or give the Frenchman a rest. Denmark international Martin Braithwaite and summer signing Francisco Trincao are both options if the Barca boss does want to freshen his attack.

