Pedri: Meeting Messi Was Like Opening a Christmas Present

Barcelona starlet Pedri has been talking about the first time he met captain Lionel Messi after making the switch to the Camp Nou over the summer and admitted it was “like opening a Christmas present.”

The 17-year-old arrived from Las Palmas and did not have to wait long to meet the Argentina international. Pedri told La Vanguardia that Messi was quick to introduce himself to the club’s new signing.

On my first day with him in the sports city he came and greeted me with a ‘welcome to Barcelona.’ For me, it was like opening a Christmas present. I said thank you and that I was very excited. Going from watching him on television to having him in front of him and working with him is very impressive. Then you get used to it. But when you see him play, even if you already know him, it never ceases to surprise you.

Pedri arrived as a virtual unknown but has been busy making a name for himself with the Catalan giants. The teenager has featured in all 10 of Barca’s games so far in 2020-21 and has even opened this account for his new clubs, scoring against Ferencvaros in the Champions League and Real Betis in La Liga.

Pedri Talks Barcelona Ambitions

The young midfielder looks set to play an important role at the Camp Nou this season and clearly seems to have earned the trust of manager Ronald Koeman already. The Dutch coach has not been afraid to start Pedri in games against Real Madrid and Juventus.

Pedri’s composure, vision, and passing ability have been evident in the early weeks of the season, but the teenager is remaining modest when it comes to his ambitions for his debut campaign at Barcelona.

I enjoyed playing in Las Palmas and watching Barça. When I arrived, I just wanted to be able to stay and play for a few minutes. Now, after playing games like the Clasico or in the Champions League, I want to continue growing and enjoying myself. I am very proud. I don’t set goals for myself, I just want to enjoy playing, have lots of minutes and be with the best in the world.

If Pedri continues to show the sort of form he’s demonstrated so far he can expect regular game time. The midfielder already appears to be above La Masia graduates such as Riqui Puig and Carles Alena in the pecking order under Koeman.

Pedri Likened to Andres Iniesta

Pedri’s playing style has drawn comparisons with Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta. The midfielder’s former coach Pepe Mel, who managed the youngster at Las Palmas, has offered his thoughts on Barca’s latest starlet in an interview with beteve.

He has the quality of making those around him better and seeing the play where others find it difficult. Iniesta had that. And, like him, Pedri is not a great scorer. When I said he was like Iniesta, some people laughed at me because they had not seen him play. Playing on the left he does very well. Where I would not recommend Koeman to put him is on the right is because his qualities are lost.

The comparisons to a legend such as Iniesta don’t appear to be weighing Pedri down either. The youngster certainly hasn’t seened affected by the pressure of moving to Barcelona and has offered fans plenty of reasons for optimism in his first few months at the club.

