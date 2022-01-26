Wild Photo Reveals Which Club Is Calling Dembele’s Agent [LOOK]

French winger Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona is still uncertain and continues to make headlines with less than week of the 2022 January transfer window remaining.

The latest development in the ongoing saga concerns Dembele’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, who was spotted at Barcelona airport this week. Rather incredibly, El Chiringuito TV have managed to capture the moment Sissoko’s phone rang and just who was on the other end.

The television footage claims a certain ‘Leonardo Psg’ was calling Sissoko which will no doubt ramp up speculation about Dembele’s future once again. Former Brazil international Leonardo is, of course, the sporting director of the Ligue 1 side.

Dembele has been told to leave by Barcelona director Mateu Alemany after failing to agree a new contract at the Camp Nou. The forward has also since been left out of Barcelona’s last two matchday squads against Athletic in the Copa del Rey and Alaves in La Liga.

PSG in ‘Constant Contact’ with Dembele

PSG have been linked with a move for Dembele before. The Ligue 1 club have been said to be “in constant contact” with the forward’s representatives to keep tabs on his situation at Barcelona, as reported by Football Espana.

The French side were said to be keen to get “first refusal” on Dembele if he did become available. PSG already possess a host of attacking options with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, and Mauro Icardi all at the Parc des Princes currently.

However, there is ongoing speculation that Mbappe will leave on a free transfer at the end of the season and move to Real Madrid. The loss of one of Europe’s most wanted stars would be a huge blow for PSG and would surely see the club dip into the transfer market for a replacement.

Dembele Wants Laporta Meeting?

Meanwhile, Dembele is said to be hoping for a face-to-face meeting with Barcelona president Joan Laporta to try and unblock his current situation at the Camp Nou, according to Diario Sport.

The French forward thinks a discussion is the only way forward to “lower the tension and find a way towards a mutual understanding” ahead of the final days of the January transfer window.

However, Laporta is thought to be unwilling to met with Sissoko and prefers Alemany to take charge of the contract negotiations, as reported by Sport. The Catalans are not willing to increase their offer and know that Dembele’s departure would free up space on the wage bill for new signings.

Coach Xavi has already told Dembele he must renew his contract, which expires in the summer, or look for an exit. The 41-year-old has backed up his statements by leaving Dembele out but it remains to be seen if he will continue to do so if the forward stays.

Xavi has previously said putting Dembele in the stands for the rest of the season “is not an option” but he may have a difficult decision to make if the forward does not renew and can’t find a new club either.

