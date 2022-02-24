Pique Jokes With Frenkie de Jong After Barcelona Wonder Goal

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique had a few words for team-mate Frenkie de Jong after the Dutchman scored an incredible goal against Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday, February 25.

The visitors had gone ahead after just eight minutes when Jordi Alba finished off a lightning quick counter-attack that had started from a Napoli corner. De Jong made it 2-0 with a brilliant curling effort from range five minutes later.

Frenkie de Jong's first European goal for Barcelona was ✨special✨ pic.twitter.com/thEonMkoVq — GOAL (@goal) February 24, 2022

Pique caught up with De Jong to celebrate and was spotted with a huge grin on his face as he caught up with the midfieder, as reported by Diario Sport. Pique then proceeded to joke with De Jong telling him, “You’re liking it!” in reference to his great goal.

Napoli pulled one back before half-time when Lorenzo Insigne scored from the penalty spot. The hosts had been awarded a spot-kick after Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen brought down striker Victor Osimhen.

However, Pique popped up with Barcelona’s third of the night just before half-time to restore the visitors’ two-goal lead. Napoli failed to clear a corner which allowed Barca to send the ball back into the penalty area for Pique to fire across goal and into the back of the net.

Frenkie Improving Under Xavi

De Jong’s had something of an inconsistent season so far but does appear to be improving under Xavi and starting to show his best form once again. The Dutchman now has two goals in his last two games after also scoring in the 4-1 win over Valencia.

Squawka Football showed just how impressive De Jong was in the first half against Napoli.

Frenkie de Jong in the first half vs. Napoli: 100% chance conversion

87% pass accuracy

41 touches

6 ball recoveries

5 duels contested

4 duels won

3 chances created

2 fouls won

1 tackle

1 goal And one superb finish. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qx6a6YeSHS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 24, 2022

Xavi spoke about De Jong before the win at Mestalla at a news conference and spoke about how the 24-year-old has improved in recent months following his arrival at the Camp Nou.

“For me, Frenkie is a great player,” he said. I think he’s taken a step forward since we arrived. He’s a different player, more dynamic. He had some discomfort in his calf which didn’t allow him to play well in the Super Cup against Real Madrid. Now he looks comfortable, he isn’t losing the ball, he’s helping in defence, he’s getting into the box, he’s scoring goals. He’s a player to be at Barca for many years.”

De Jong is part of a very talented and exciting midfield at Barcelona that also includes captain Sergio Busquets as well as impressive youngsters such as Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez.

