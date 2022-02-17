Pique Sends Strong Message to Barcelona Fans About Dembele

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique sent a strong message to fans regarding Ousmane Dembele after the Frenchman was whistled again by supporters at the Camp Nou.

Dembele arrived as a substitute during the second half of Barcelona’s 1-1 Europa League play-off draw against Napoli on Thursday, February 17. Supporters made their feelings pretty clear about the forward, who has failed to agree a contract extension at Barca, when he took to the pitch, as shown by Diario Sport.

#UEL #BarçaNapoli⚔ 🎥Así se vivió la pitada a Dembélé desdel Camp Nou 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/tzwucGBI4s — Diario SPORT (@sport) February 17, 2022

Fans continued to whistle Dembele throughout the second half, although the jeers did subside as Barca pressed for a winner. Pique spoke about the issue after the match and told fans the whistles do not help the team, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“I don’t know how it will affect him. People are free to demonstrate however they want, but it doesn’t do us any good,” he said. “I understand that people may be upset, but I would like them to demonstrate at the end of the game. For us it is vital that there are no whistles during the game, because it’s distracting.”

Dembele Enjoys Bright Cameo

Dembele only played the final 25 minutes but looked lively in a bright cameo. The 24-year-old laid on two chances for the hosts in the closing stages but saw his teammates unable to convert.

The Frenchman, who replaced January arrival Adama Traore, was also willing to run at the Napoli defense to try to make things happen, as shown by Squawka.

No Barcelona player completed more take-ons vs. Napoli than Ousmane Dembélé (3). He looked lively after coming on in the 64th minute. #UEL pic.twitter.com/u5gCUagRRd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 17, 2022

Dembele was dropped in January and told to leave the club but has returned to the matchday squad after failing to find a new team following the close of the transfer window.

Xavi has so far used Dembele only as a substitute since recalling him, preferring January arrival Traore ahead of the Frenchman, but could be tempted to start the Frenchman next time out at Valencia after his performance against Napoli.

Jordi Cruyff & Xavi Talk Dembele

Pique was not the only person asking fans to support Dembele. Jordi Cruyff, the son of Barcelona legend Johan Cruyff, also had his say after the 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou, as reported by Infobae.

“You have to support all the players who wear the shirt, from the first day to the last,” he said. “Sometimes things don’t go the way you want, Dembélé didn’t renew but if the coach uses him, you have to support him when he plays.”

Coach Xavi has already asked fans not to boo Dembele and said he thinks the attacker will have changed a few minds with his performance against Napoli, as reported by Diario AS.

“With the game that Ousmane has played, he will transform the whistles into applause I’m sure. Because today he generated chances which is what people want. He will transform them into applause.”

Dembele’s current Barcelona contract expires at the end of the 2021-22 season when it’s expected he will leave the Camp Nou on a free transfer.

