Which Players Will Leave Barcelona Before The Transfer Window Closes?

Barcelona has struggled to offload players in the transfer window but could still seal some exits, which would help the club’s financial situation, before the window closes on Tuesday, August 31.

One player who could be heading for the exit door is Emerson Royal. Barca is close to agreeing a fee of approximately €30 million ($35m) with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for the right-back. The Brazilian only arrived back at Barca this summer after a loan spell with Real Betis but could be on the move again.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, negotiations are continuing between the two clubs ahead of the close of the transfer window. Spurs must also agree personal terms with the 22-year-old which could prove tricky.

Emerson has already made it clear he wants to succeed at Barcelona and does not want to leave, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Gabriel Sans. The defender made his full debut for the Catalan giants in Sunday’s 2-1 win ove Getafe.

The youngster also took to social media after the game to express his delight at the result. He wrote on Instagram, “Very happy for today’s victory. The spirit is this: fight to the end! I can guarantee I did the best I could, even after a hit in the first half. I intend to do everything possible and impossible for Barcelona.”

Ilaix Moriba Heading to RB Leipzig?

Teenage midfielder Ilaix Moriba is also expected to depart with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig the favorites for his signature. The 18-year-old has been unable to agree a contract renewal with the Catalan giants and has been frozen out of the first-team picture.

The midfielder will reportedly spend the season in the stands if he stays on and does not extend his deal at the Camp Nou which expires in 2022.

According to Mundo Deportivo’s Ferran Martinez, Barca is “very close” to reaching an agreement with the German side. RB Leipzig are expected to pay around €15m ($17.7m) plus bonuses for the youngster who will sign a five-year deal.

Coach Ronald Koeman has admitted Moriba’s current situation at the club is “horrible” and has offered the midfielder advice. He said, “My advice to any player is that the money is not the most important thing. The most important thing is to play matches.”

Emerson and Moriba certainly look the most likely players to leave this summer which could potentially raise €50 million ($59m) and provide the club with a much-needed financial boost.

And The Rest…

Speculation also persists about the futures of midfielders Miralem Pjanic, Riqui Puig, and Alex Collado as well as reserve striker Rey Manaj. Pjanic is wanted back at Juventus and is willing to take a pay cut which could help secure a deal, according to Calciomercato.

Puig’s future appears to be at Barcelona despite Koeman telling the youngster once again he should go out on loan, according to Goal’s Ruben Uria. However, Puig remains committed to Barca and “is still determined to triumph” at his boyhood club, according to Marca.

Journalist Adria Albets reports that Alex Collado is another young midfielder planning to stay despite struggling for game time and not being part of Koeman’s plans for 2021-22. However, Manaj could go and has offers on the table, according to Martinez.

Barca has until the window closes at 5:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 31 to do business. However, the club could still bring in free agents after the window has closed or loan players out to leagues where the window is still open.

