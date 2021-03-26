Barcelona Offer Encouraging Update on Ansu Fati Injury

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has attempted to calm supporters’ fears over Ansu Fati’s knee injury after meeting the 18-year-old on Friday.

Fati has reportedly suffered yet another setback on his way back from knee surgery and may require a third operation. The teenager has been out since November, and there’s no guarantee he will return this season.

Laporta was asked about Fati by reporters and gave an upbeat response, according to Deportes Cuatro. He said, “Ansu is more animated. We are all encouraging him and he will recover well.”

The report adds that Fati spent three hours in the gym on Friday and must decide shortly on whether to undergo surgery again. Fati has already been advised by “several doctors” to go under the knife and have part of his meniscus removed.

Mingueza Tells Fati Not To Rush Recovery

Fati’s Barcelona team-mate Oscar Mingueza has advised the forward not to rush his injury return and to ensure he recovers well. The 20-year-old spoke to Esports COPE about Fati.

“I hope he recovers as soon as possible, but if it takes three or four more months to recover well, let it be, that he recovers well because he is very young and has many years ahead of him,” he said. “That he does not force or play before he should, that he covers his knee well should be noted because surely with what he has shown already will be a top player.”

Mingueza has followed Fati in making the breakthrough into the first-team this season at Barcelona. The youngster got his chance after injuries to Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto but has impressed in the Barcelona defense.

The defender has shown his versatility by playing at center-back and right-back and has proven to be a valuable member of the squad, making 29 appearances and even scoring his first goal recently in the win over Huesca.

Fati Out For 2-3 More Months?

It still remains to be seen if Fati will require more surgery on his injured knee. The forward traveled to Lyon this week to meet orthopedic surgeon Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet for an assessment, according to L’Equipe.

The Barcelona star was advised to undergo a “gentle resumption of training” over the next 15 days “in order to see how his joint reacts.” Fati is then due to return to Lyon to decide when a decision will be made on whether surgery is needed.

If Fati does go under the knife again then it’s likely he will be out for another 2-3 months, according to Diario Sport. The forward would therefore miss the rest of Barcelona’s season and this summer’s European Championship with Spain.

For the time being, Fati will “force the knee to the maximum” and “hope that it does not swell again” which would allow him to train, according to Mundo Deportivo. Fati is described as being a “mature, focused, serious boy, with very clear ideas” and a player who will be desperate to get back out on the pitch after such a lengthy absence.

