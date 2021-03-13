Barcelona Set New Date For Ansu Fati Return: Report

Ansu Fati is slowly closing in on a return to first-team action at Barcelona. The 18-year-old has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery in November and was originally ruled out for four months.

The forward’s recovery has been slower than expected but is now progressing well. Fati is feeling optimistic and is “beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” according to Mundo Deportivo’s Gabriel Sans.

Sans reports that Fati is still yet to begin working with the ball at the Ciutat Esportiva but there is hope he could be back out on the pitch in April. Yet Barca will not take any risks with the youngster and will not rush his return.

Fati has shown this week how he’s been working out in the gym and is keen to get back to work with the first team.

If Fati were to return next month then he could still feature in some key games for the Catalan giants, including the Copa del Rey final on April 17. Barca also remains in contention in La Liga and plays Real Madrid on April 11 and current league leaders Atletico Madrid on May 9.

Should Fati return before the end of the campaign he could also be part of the Spain squad for the European Championship. The tournament was postponed last summer due to Covid-19 and is now scheduled to run from 11 June to 11 July 2021.

Barcelona’s Injuries Easing

Fati’s return will be a real boost to Ronald Koeman and his team and will offer more options in attack for the business end of the season. The teenager will be hoping he can go straight back into the team but faces competition from the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, and Francisco Trincao.

The forward is not the only player close to a comeback as Barca’s injury problems start to ease. Center-back Ronald Araujo returned to full training on Saturday and could feature in Monday’s La Liga clash against bottom side Huesca, according to Javier Miguel at AS.

Fellow center-back Gerard Pique should also be back soon after knee trouble. The 34-year-old will not be ready for Monday’s match but could play against Real Sociedad on March 21st. The game is Barca’s last before the international break which will also allow Pique more time to rest.

Ansu’s Dream Five-A-Side Team

There’s no doubt it’s been a frustrating time for Fati due to his lengthy absence, but he has certainly not been forgotten about and has been nominated for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award.

Fati has been asked to name his dream five-a-side team as part of an interview with Laureus and, perhaps unsurprisingly, named four Barcelona legends as part of his team.

The youngster went with Victor Valdes as his goalkeeper, Carles Puyol in defense, Xavi or Andres Iniesta in midfield, and an attack of captain Lionel Messi alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

