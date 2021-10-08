Barcelona Star Says He Was ‘Very Screwed Up’ By Bayern Whistles

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto has admitted he was “very screwed up” after being whistled by his own supporters during the team’s 3-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich in September.

The Catalan giants were comfortably beaten by the Bundesliga champions at the Camp Nou with Roberto targeted by fans who were unimpressed by the 29-year-old’s performance in an unfamiliar position at right wing-back.

Roberto has told Jordi Gil at Diario Sport that he found it difficult to cope with the supporters’ reaction following the defeat in what was Barca’s opening Champions League group game of 2021-22.

“I’m not going to fool you, that day I was very screwed up. Both the day of the game and the following days,” he said. “It had never happened to me and it’s unpleasant I have been a player who has spent my whole life at the club and things like that, nobody likes them. If it didn’t affect me, it would be a problem. It would mean that I don’t care and I do care.”

Teammate Gerard Pique leapt to Roberto’s defense after the game. He told reporters, “Sergi Roberto’s whistles hurt a lot…I’d like to remind people that he’s not a winger, he’s a midfielder. He makes the sacrifice of adapting in a position. I’m sorry for the whistles but people are free to express their opinion.”

Roberto To Use Whistles As ‘Extra Motivation’

Roberto also admitted to being taken aback by the whistles, after starting the season back in his preferred position in midfield well, but says he will use it as extra motivation to improve.

“I started the season with two goals and one assist. This is why I was a bit surprised by the whistles. You have to respect everyone’s opinion and use it as extra motivation, extra motivation to work more, compete better and face it in this way,” he added. “I’m like this. If I am known for something, it is because I will not stop fighting and I will always work to the fullest. I have done it from day one and will continue to do so.”

The versatile star remains a key player for Ronald Koeman and has featured in eight of Barca’s nine appearances this season. He has also been called up to the Spain squad over the international break for the Nations League Final Four after injuries to Pedri and Brais Mendez.

Roberto Staying at Barcelona?

Roberto also addressed his future at Barcelona and is optimistic a new contract will be agreed soon. The midfielder is expected to follow in the footsteps of Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets and accept a salary reduction.

President Joan Laporta told RAC1 on Friday that Barca are currently “restructuring his contract” and that “we just need to tie up a few loose ends,” as reported by the club’s website.

Roberto says he is optimistic an agreement will be reached soon which will see him continue his career at the Camp Nou.

“The president has already spoken. This summer has been very busy, there have been many things, and there are still many things around the team and everything,” he explained. “As the president has said, I am confident that it will close soon.”

