‘Totally My Mistake:’ Barcelona Star Takes Blame For Rayo Winner

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets was quick to accept responsibility for Radamel Falcao’s goal after his team’s 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday in La Liga.

The Colombian striker bagged the only goal of the game on 30 minutes after Oscar Trejo had robbed the ball off Busquets inside the Barcelona half. Trejo then fed Falcao who ran through on goal, turned Gerard Pique and fired past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Busquets spoke to reporters after the match about the goal and made it clear he should have done better, as reported by Marca.

“Today I made a mistake, I assume the consequences. I fell asleep, my pocket was picked and Falcao scored. It’s totally my mistake,” he said. “I think we had quite a few chances but a little bit of everything is missing. A little bit of luck, of belief, of concentration … of many things. We don’t play bad games but everything adds up.”

Barcelona did have chances to score but Sergino Dest missed from close range, while Memphis Depay saw a penalty saved from goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski. More changes came in stoppage time with Sergio Aguero heading narrowly wide and substitute Gavi missing a clear opportunity.

Barcelona Still Searching For First Away Win

Wednesday’s defeat means Barcelona remain without an away win in La Liga in 2021-22 and have also now lost three of their last four matches in Spain’s top flight. The Catalan giants are also struggling for goals, as highlighted by Opta.

3 – Barcelona are winless in their last four away trips in LaLiga (D2 L2), failing to score in the last three – they have failed to score in three league away games for the first time since since February 2003 (3). Run. pic.twitter.com/cd1Q8QWz7f — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 27, 2021

Barca’s best chance came after Memphis had won a second-half penalty. The Dutchman, who is usually reliable from the spot, stepped up to take the kick but saw his effort saved.

The miss is the Barca forward’s first from a penalty in league competition since February 2019 against Monaco, as reported by Opta. The Dutchman had converted all 11 he had taken since then.

The defeat to Rayo leaves Barcelona in ninth place in the table with just 15 points from their first 10 games and is likely to bring renewed pressure on Koeman after another poor result.

Coutinho Reacts To Barcelona Defeat

Philippe Coutinho made his 100th appearance for Barcelona at Rayo but it was not a good evening for the Brazilian who had little impact on the game and was replaced by Gavi on 73 minutes.

The former Liverpool man did offer his thoughts after the loss and felt his team had not deserved to lose the game at Vallecas, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“I think we did not deserve the defeat. In the end we did not score and we lost. We have to keep holding our heads high and working together,” he said. “It is negative to lose these games, in the situation we are in, but we are all willing to get back. We have the mentality of taking Barça back where it deserves, which is competing for titles and giving joy to the fans.”

Barca have offered fans precious little joy so far this season and now have little time to rest. The team returns to action on Saturday in La Liga when struggling Alaves visit the Camp Nou.

