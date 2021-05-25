Suarez Rips Koeman and Bartomeu Over Barcelona Exit

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has taken aim at coach Ronald Koeman and former president Josep Maria Bartomeu over his exit from the Camp Nou in the summer of 2020.

Suarez was told he was surplus to requirements before the start of the 2020-21 season and made an emotional exit for Atletico Madrid in September. The striker went on to score 21 times to fire the Rojiblancos to the Spanish title.

The Uruguay international has now been talking about his departure from Barca once again in an interview with El Partidazo and said Bartomeu did not even tell him directly he was no longer wanted, as reported by Goal.

“I’m never going to go against Barcelona, they have given me everything and allowed me to get to the elite, but obviously the president [Bartomeu] said everything in the press instead of calling me,” he said. “The moment they wanted Leo to stay they called me to use me to convince him, to talk to Griezmann… so why didn’t they call me when they wanted me to leave?”

Suarez Says Koeman Has ‘No Personality’

Suarez also vented his frustration at Koeman. The Uruguayan spoke about the Barcelona coach and made his feelings pretty clear about the Dutchman.

“Koeman told me I wasn’t in his plans, then he said: ‘If we don’t figure this out by tomorrow, you’re back in my plans and I’m counting on you against Villarreal,'” he added. “I saw then that the man had no personality. He was not strong enough to tell me I was not needed. The decision [to sell] came from the board.”

Barcelona’s decision to sell Suarez to Atletico and not bring in a replacement backfired as Diego Simeone’s side picked up a first league title in seven years and the striker won La Liga for the fifth time in his career.

Suarez Talks Aguero and Messi

Suarez also spoke about his former club and offered his verdict on the reported signing of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. The Argentine is expected to complete a move to the Camp Nou after Saturday’s Champions League final.

The Atletico striker backed Barcelona’s decision to move for Aguero and thinks the 33-year-old will be a good signing for the Catalan giants.

“Now there is a new board of directors, other people, and they are looking for a quality player,” he added. “Obviously he has relationship with Leo, but you cannot argue about what a quality player he is and what he can give to Barcelona. I support the decision totally.” Aguero could line up alongside good friend and Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi next season, provided the captain extends his contract at the Camp Nou. Suarez was also asked about Messi’s future but was giving little away. He added, “As a friend and fan I would be happy, I would love it, and I would recommend that he continues at Barcelona. Has he told me if he’s staying? Not yet.”

