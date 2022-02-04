‘For Me, It Was a Dream:’ Barcelona Target Upset At Missing Move

Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico has spoken out about his disappointment after missing out on a “dream” move to Barcelona during the January transfer window.

Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for the Argentina international to provide competition and back-up for current first-choice left-back Jordi Alba at the Camp Nou.

However, the Catalan giants could not manage to complete a deal, leaving Tagliafico to vent his frustration about a missed opportunity in an interview with Diario AS.

“At this moment when an irrefutable opportunity comes to me and they don’t let me go, I am disappointed, I understand that the situations were not easy, that we are in January, but in the end it ends up harming both of us, both me because I cannot achieve what I want and the club, because it holds me back,” he said. “They understood me, they have their reasons but it’s a shame, I feel that opportunities cannot be missed and this was a unique opportunity, being able to go to a club like Barça, for me it was a dream opportunity and they didn’t help me, in the end.”

Barcelona did still have a busy transfer window with Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Dani Alves all signing. The Catalans also offloaded Philippe Coutinho, Alex Collado, Inaki Pena, and Yusuf Demir.

Overmars Explains Why Ajax Refused Tagliafico Move

Former Barcelona winger and current Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has also spoken about the possibility of Tagliafico moving to the Camp Nou. The Dutchman said Ajax did not want to let him go as they did not have a replacement, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Tagliafico’s agreement with Barça was very difficult, yes,” he said. “I wish Nico all the best, but we also have to make sure we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot. If Barcelona want to sign the player on loan, then we need to have a substitute in that position.”

Yet Tagliafico has dropped down the pecking order at Ajax and has lost his place in the team to Daley Blind. The Argentine has only started two Eredivisie games so far in 2021-22.

Barcelona Make Left-Back a Priority?

Barcelona may not have managed to bring in a left-back in the winter but the club will renew efforts to strengthen that position in the summer, as reported by Diario Sport.

Valencia captain Jose Gaya remains the club’s top target to come in on a permanent deal but a transfer may not be easy. The 26-year-old is happy at Valencia and is considering renewing his contract with Los Che.

The defender’s current contract expires in 2023 which means if he does not renew Valencia may be tempted to sell at the end of the season to avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer.

Gaya is due to meet with Valenca to discuss his future before the end of the current campaign, but if he does renew it would mean Barcelona would be forced to look elsewhere for a new left-back.

