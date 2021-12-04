Barcelona Teen Stretchered Off With Head Injury [LOOK]

Barcelona lost 17-year-old midfielder Gavi to a head injury in the first half of their La Liga clash with Real Betis at the Camp Nou on Saturday, December 4.

Gavi was once again named in the starting XI but only lasted 35 minutes after sustaining an injury. The midfielder initially hurt his head after being hit with the ball at close range when Betis defender Hector Bellerin tried to clear.

Gavi also banged his head on his way on Bellerin’s leg as he fell. The teenager tried to continue without any treatment but went down again minutes later and was taken off and replaced by Riqui Puig.

#BarçaBetis ⚔️ 🚑 GAVI se retiró del terreno de juego en el vehículo sanitario 📸 J. Ferrándiz pic.twitter.com/KQxQEUXHZz — Diario SPORT (@sport) December 4, 2021

New coach Xavi will be hoping the injury is not too serious. Gavi has established himself as a regular for club and country this season and has made 18 appearances in all competitions already in 2021-22 for the Catalan giants.

Barca also have a crunch game up next in the Champions League. The Catalan giants face Bayern Munich in their final group fixture and need a win to guarantee qualification to the last 16.

Fans Show Concern For Gavi

Gavi’s injury drew plenty of concern from worried supporters, particularly as the youngster did not receive any medical attention after the initial contact with Bellerin despite clearly hurting his head.

Fans were concerned the teenager had suffered a concussion and felt he should have been checked over much earlier.

Gavi should’ve received medical attention as soon as he got hit on the head, hope he’s ok. Doesn’t look good. — Neal🇦🇺 (@NealGardner_) December 4, 2021

Looks like Gavi has a concussion…as someone with a history of head traumas, it hurts so much to watch. Hope he recovers fast with no issues afterwards. 😥 — La Masia (@Youngcules) December 4, 2021

Oh, baby Gavi. Please be ok. Sub him off. — Diana Kristinne (@DianaKristinne) December 4, 2021

Yet there was some good news for fans from the Camp Nou with RAC1 reporting that the teenager was checked over by the club’s medical staff after being taken off and it was decided he did not need to go to hospital.

