Barcelona To Slap $1 Billion Release Clause On Teenage Star: Report

Barcelona midfielder Pedri is set to sign a new contract with the Catalan giants that will run until 2026 and contain a release clause set at an eye-watering €1 billion.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported the details after the 18-year-old Spain international reached “full agreement” with the Catalans to extend his stay at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have reached total agreement with Pedri to extend his contract until June 2026, here we go! New deal to be signed in the next hours/days. Final clauses agreed and fixed too. ⭐️🇪🇸 #FCB EXCL: new release clause for Pedri will be €1B (one billion). 🤝 #Pedri pic.twitter.com/L3EECyDQNg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 13, 2021

Pedri is expected to sign his deal on Friday at a press conference to celebrate the news, according to Diario Sport’s Toni Juanmarti. The Catalans want to announce his “renewal in style” after securing the future of one of Europe’s most highly-rated players.

The midfielder only arrived at Barcelona in the summer of 2020 from Las Palmas but wasted no time becoming a regular at the Camp Nou. The teenager quickly forced his way into the team, making 52 apperances in his first season, and also become a regular for Spain.

Pedri Nominated For Ballon d’Or

Pedri’s performances for club and country have certainly caught the eye and have seen the 18-year-old nominated for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award. The Spain star is one of 30 players included on the shortlist, as shown by ESPN.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or nominees are here 🏆 Who should win? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DNB5zXTRBC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 8, 2021

Former Barca teammate Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski are among the favorites for the Ballon d’Or, but Pedri could still enjoy success when the awards are handed out at the ceremony on November 29, 2021 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Pedri is also one of 10 players nominated for the 2021 Kopa Trophy, an award given to the best player under the age of 21, and will fancy his chances of finishing top of the pile after his incredible breakthrough year.

Here is the first part of the nominees for the 2021 Kopa Trophy! #TropheeKopa 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mason Greenwood

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka

🇪🇸 Pedri

🇧🇪 Jérémy Doku

🇳🇱 Ryan Gravenberch#ballondor pic.twitter.com/pghcJ0xOYF — #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 8, 2021

Former winners of the award include Juventus and Netherlands center-back Matthijs de Ligt and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

Pedri Set To Miss Key Games

Pedri may already be one of the first names on the Barca teamsheet, but coach Ronald Koeman will have to cope without his midfielder for some key games after the international break due to injury.

The teenager suffered a relapse of a thigh problem in Barcelona’s 2-0 La Liga defeat to Atletico Madrid last time out and will miss Sunday’s match against Valencia and Barca’s Champions League clash against Dynamo Kiev, according to Sport.

Barca’s next game is then against Real Madrid on October 24 at the Camp Nou, but there is no guarantee Pedri will be back in time for the eagerly-anticipated Clasico clash with Los Blancos.

The Catalan giants do not want to take any risks with the youngster in case he relapses again and are willing to be patient. The club’s “doctors and coaching staff want maximum caution” when it comes to Pedri.

The loss of the Spain international will be a blow but Koeman does have plenty of options with youngsters Gavi, Nico Gonzalez, and Riqui Puig all pushing for more game time in the first team.

