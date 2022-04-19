Barcelona Told How Much Bayern Want For Lewandowski: Report

Barcelona look set for another intriguing transfer window ahead of the 2022-23 season with the Catalan giants keen to strengthen their squad but limited in their activities by their ongoing financial difficulties.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona. The Poland international is out of contract at the Allianz Arena in 2023 and yet to agree an extension with the Bundesliga champions.

The Bavarian giants don’t want to let Lewandowski go but “a premature separation is still possible,” according to Kicker. However, Bayern would want a “transfer fee of 40 million euros or more” for the 33-year-old.

Lewandowski will celebrate his 34th birthday in August but remains one of the best players in the world. The striker is the Bundesliga’s top scorer with 32 goals in 30 games and also tops the charts in the Champions League with 13 in 10 outings.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Bayern Offer Lewandowski Update

Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn has offered an update on Lewandowski’s situation amid continuing speculation regarding his future at the Allianz Arena.

Kahm told Sport1 that the club are talking to the striker but still need to convince the veteran that staying at Bayern Munich past the end of his current contract is the right decision, as reported by The Athletic.

“We are in communication with Robert and want him to stay with Bayern for as long as possible. Apparently, some believe that such talks and contract negotiations are like an online manager’s game, where I click somewhere and he then extends his contract,2 he said. “Robert is a player who has the potential to score 30, 40 goals every year. Of course, at some point such players get the idea: ‘I have achieved everything here and won everything’. Then it takes time to convince them to stay.”

Lewandowski is on the verge of winning his eighth league title with Bayern. Julian Nagelsmann’s men will be crowned champions once more if they beat Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, April 23.

Matthäus Talks Up Barcelona Move

Former Bayern Munich and Germany star Lothar Matthäus has offered his thoughts on Lewandowski and Barcelona and has revealed he would not be too surprised to see the striker head to the Camp Nou.

The 61-year-old told Sky Germany that he thinks the Catalan giants can land the veteran if they offer the right contract and meet Bayern’s asking price.

“I still don’t want to imagine Robert Lewandowski wearing a different shirt, but that wouldn’t surprise me too much. If Barcelona offer him the three years he wants and the clubs agree on a fee that satisfies FC Bayern, then I could understand all parties,” he said. “Xavi would like a striker as soon as possible. Bayern could possibly use a substantial fee and they would then also have planning security. Barcelona may not be better than FC Bayern, but playing in front of 100,000 spectators and experiencing another big club, is possibly also an understandable goal.”



Lewandowski has not spoken publicly about his future recently but did tell Sky in Germany back in March 2022 that he was “open to anything.”

READ NEXT: Barcelona Chief Confirms Club’s No. 9 For Next Season