Barcelona ‘Willing To Pay €30M’ To Seal Shock Transfer: Report

Barcelona are willing to pay up to €30 million in the summer transfer window in a bid to complete a shock transfer and bring Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski to the Camp Nou.

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported Barca are “willing to bet strongly on Lewandowski” this summer and “are willing to pay €30 million” for the Poland international. However, Bayern Munich are looking for a fee of “between €70 and 80 million” for the 33-year-old.

Lewandowski’s contract at Bayern expires in 2023 which means if he does not agree an extension the club could be tempted to sell in the summer to avoid losing the striker on a free transfer when his contract runs out.

Talks between Lewandowski and Barcelona are “already underway,” as reported by Sky Deutschland. The striker is said to be “very open to a change” and has always dreamt of playing in La Liga.

However, Lewandowski has not made a final decision on his future yet but Barca are willing to offer a two or three-year contract worth around €35-40 million per year. The veteran currently earns around €25 million annually at the Allianz Arena.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Could Barcelona Really Sign Lewandowski?

Speculation concerning Lewandowski’s future has ramped up as the season reaches its climax and with a contract extension still not agreed. The striker may turn 34 in August but remains one of the best players in the world.

Lewandowski is in the midst of another prolific season at Bayern and has scored 32 goals in just 29 games and 12 times in 9 Champions League outings. He was also named the Best FIFA Men’s Player for 2021.

Barcelona’s financial problems mean that the club will find it difficult to spend big this summer unless the club can offload players, reduce the wage bill, and increase their income. Yet there’s no doubt that Barcelona look an exciting project under Xavi having risen to second place in the table.

Vice-president Rafa Yuste has already warned the club won’t be able to spend big this summer when asked about rumors regarding a move for Erling Haaland, as reported by Diario Sport.

“We’ve encountered a terrible financial situation that’s impeded us from fulfilling our expectations. As president Laporta said, we have to protect the club and for that reason, we can’t do operations of that magnitude of money,” he said. “I won’t say it’s not viable because things can change in football, but it’s very difficult.”

Laporta Talks Barcelona Transfers

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has also played down suggestions the club will try to land a big name this summer. Laporta said Barcelona don’t need a superstar as they have teenage striker Ansu Fati close to a return from injury, as reported by Diario Sport.

Laporta was with Fati at a news conference on Tuesday, April 12 and offered his thoughts on Barcelona signing strikers this summer.

“They make me laugh when they tell me to sign a ‘crack’. But we do have the best! We have Ansu Fati,” he said. “It is admirable how you have recovered. They have told me that you are already recovered, but that they want to wait for 15 more days so that this is consolidated. We are waiting for you.”

Fati has already demonstrated his quality for Barcelona but question marks remain over the youngster’s fitness. The teenager has already undergone several knee surgeries and is still to return after suffering a hamstring injury in January.

READ NEXT: ‘We Might Get Into Fistfights:’ Alves Reacts to Xavi Decision