Barcelona Boss Xavi Admits He’s Feeling Hurt & Angry

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has admitted he’s hurt and angry ahead of the first leg of his team’s Europa League play-off tie against Serie A side Napoli at the Camp Nou on Thursday, February 17.

The Catalan told a pre-match press conference that he’s upset that his team are playing in Europe’s second tier competition rather than competing for glory in the Champions League, as reported by ESPN.

“Of course we would like to be in the Champions League. It hurts that we’re not there. Hearing the Champions League music on television made me angry,” he said. But we’re in another competition. It is still a European competition. We’re not talking about the third division. It is a chance to keep growing and everyone is motivated to win a trophy that the club have never won before.”

Barcelona must beat Napoli over two legs to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League. It’s a competition the Catalans have never won and victory will also secure automatic qualification to next season’s Champions League.

Xavi Doesn’t Want To Talk About Mbappe

Xavi was also asked about Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain during his news conference but made it clear he wasn’t interested in talking about the French side and their 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League.

“Don’t talk to me about Mbappe. He is a great player, as are Neymar and Messi and PSG and Madrid are great sides, but we’re not in that competition, unfortunately,” he explained. “It makes me angry, I’m very competitive, a winner, and I’m angry to have been knocked out of the Champions League, but we have to fix that. We have to be there. But don’t ask me about Mbappe.”

Barcelona dropped into the Europa League after disappointingly finishing third in their Champions League group, behind Bavarian giants Bayern Munich and Portuguese side Benfica.

Napoli made it to the play-offs after ending up second in Europa League Group C behind winners Spartak Moscow. Luciano Spalletti’s side finished level on points with Spartak but lost out on the head-to-head record between the two sides.

Napoli ‘Champions League-Level’ – Xavi

Xavi also made it clear that although Barca aren’t playing in the Champions League they are still facing a very difficult test against Napoli. The two teams met in Europe’s top competition two seasons ago, with Barca progressing 4-2 on aggregate, and Xavi knows it’s a tough draw.

“We were unlucky with the draw. Napoli are a Champions League-level side. It is going to be a difficult tie. I would not say we’re favourites,” he said. “It is an open draw. Napoli are one of the toughest teams in the competition and we have to play the second leg away from home next week. There are other teams, like Sevilla, in this competition with a lot of experience. We’re candidates, but I would not say favourites.”

A win over two legs would send Barca into the last 16 and boost confidence the team can lift the trophy for the first time in the club’s history and pick up some silverware in 2021-22.

