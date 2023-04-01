‘A Total Barcelona Profile’ – Xavi Raves About Debutant After Win

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was full of praise for teenage midfielder Aleix Garrido after handing the 19-year-old his first-team debut in Saturday’s 4-0 La Liga win over Elche.

Garrido was a surprise name in the squad list for the match. Xavi called him up, along with Estanis Pedrola, for the match after being impressed with his performances for the youth teams at Barcelona.

Garrido has now become the latest player to debut for Barcelona under Xavi and received plenty of praise from his manager after the win that sends the Catalans 15 points clear at the top of the table in Spain, as reported by Marca.

“He has ​​a total Barça profile. He is a footballer that I like. Technically he is gifted. Pablo and Aleix are very young but I see a talent in them who can participate,” he said. “Aleix would have made his debut earlier if not for the injury. They are players who we take it very seriously. We always try to give them opportunities but sometimes the competition within the team makes it difficult.”

Garrido Talks Xavi Advice

The Barcelona youngster admitted it was a dream to finally take to the field for the first team for the Catalan giants and revealed the advice Xavi had given him before he came on, as reported by Sam Marsden at ESPN.

“A lot of emotions, the best day of my life… 11 years at this club. It is an incredible feeling. I will never forget this day,” he said. “Really happy for the minutes & hope more to come. Xavi just told me not to lose the ball.”

Garrido will be hoping for more minutes and may have chances with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong still struggling with injury. Barcelona return to action on Wednesday, April 5 in a crunch meeting with Real Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash.

