New Barcelona Boss Xavi Wants To Ditch 6 Players: Report

Xavi Hernandez was only installed as Barcelona’s new coach on Monday, November 8 but has already drawn up a list of players who are surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou.

The 41-year-old wants the club to offload reserve goalkeeper Neto, French center-backs Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet, as well as Philippe Coutinho, Martin Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong, as reported by journalist Jose Alvarez.

All six players are far from guaranteed starters at the Camp Nou. Neto is back-up to first choice Marc-Andre ter Stegen, while Umtiti and Lenglet have fallen behind Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, and Eric Garcia in the pecking order.

Barca’s record signing Coutinho has regularly been linked with a Camp Nou exit and has only made four starts this season after returning to full fitness. The Brazilian missed the second half of last season with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, De Jong was brought to the club on loan in the summer by former coach Ronald Koeman and has no future under Xavi. The club will try to offload the Dutchman in January, as reported by Diario Sport.

The final player on the list is Braithwaite who was ruled out for four months in September after undergoing knee surgery in September. The Dane has only scored 10 times for the Catalan giants since joining from Leganes in February 2020.

Barcelona Players Clash with Coutinho?

Coutinho is currently in the spotlight once again after Barca’s 3-3 draw with Celta. The Brazilian looked set to replace Ansu Fati after the teenager picked up an injury in the first half.

However, interim coach Sergi Barjuan opted to bring on youngster Alejandro Balde instead, while Coutinho spent the whole match on the bench and didn’t see a minute of action.

Barjaun decided against using Coutinho because he did not like his attitude when he was called to warm-up, as reported by Marca. The interim coach was asked about the incident in his post-match press conference but didn’t offer an explanation.

“I didn’t focus on any of that, I was watching the game, which was very demanding. In 10 days I’ve felt everyone gets along with me,” he said. “It’s clear that with those who haven’t played it’s harder. I’ve had to take decisions and he did not play today.”

Coutinho Reacts To Celta Claims

Coutinho is now on international duty with Brazil ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina but was asked about the incident at a press conference on Monday, November 8, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I was very surprised when I saw the news because in all my career I have never been unprofessional, they can look wherever I went, I always respected everyone,” he said. “Journalists always believe a lot of things.”

Barcelona players approached Coutinho after the game to express their displeasure at his attitude, as reported by Catalunya Radio. The players are “tired of the Brazilian’s laziness both in training and in matches.”

Yet Coutinho has also spoken about new coach Xavi and may be hoping for a fresh start with the former midfielder now in charge. He told reporters, “I know that he is a great guy. I am sure he will do a great job at Barcelona. I hope that he can have a lot of success with the group that we have. He did a great job in Qatar.”

However, it seems as though Xavi may have already made his mind up about Coutinho and it would be little surprise if he departed in the January transfer window.

