Xavi Delivers His Verdict On Barcelona’s Europa League Draw

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has offered his thoughts on the club’s Europa League draw after being paired with Serie A side Napoli in the knockout play-off round.

The two sides will face off for a place in the last 16 and Xavi told reporters at a news conference on Monday, December 13 that it will be a very difficult test for his team, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“We have had an unfavorable draw. It is one of the most difficult rivals, a Champions League level rival,” he said. “It will be another tribute to Maradona, like tomorrow’s. There are two months until the match and we hope to be in a better moment.”

Xavi has managed just two wins from six since replacing Ronald Koeman as manager which has left the team down in eighth place in the table in Spain.

Barca’s poor start to the 2021-22 campaign means the club faces a battle to finish in the top four, and secure a place in next season’s Champions League, although winning the Europa League would also provide entry into Europe’s top competition.

Xavi Eyeing Europa League Win

Victory over Napoli would send Barcelona into the last 16 of the Europa League, and Xavi admits his team need to win the competition as they aim to restore the club to its former glories.

“We are working to put Barcelona in the best position, which is to compete in the Champions League,” he added. “But we have to be honest, compete in the Europa League, we have to win the Europa League and come back as soon as possible.”

Xavi was speaking in Saudi Arabia ahead of Barcelona’s friendly against Boca Juniors on Tuesday, December 14. The two sides are playing the game in tribute to Diego Maradona on the first anniversary of the Argentine legend’s death.

No Abde In Barcelona Squad

Xavi has named a 28-man squad for the match, although there’s no place for 19-year-old forward Ez Abde due to “bureaucratic issues.” Abde scored his first goal for the club in Barca’s 2-2 draw against Osasuna but will have to sit the friendly out.

🚨 SQUAD LIST 🚨 🔜 Maradona Cup pic.twitter.com/1FM4SqkCSx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 12, 2021

The Barcelona boss also offered a few clues as to which players might see some action against Boca Juniors with the 41-year-old expected to field a mixture of fringe players and youngsters.

“It’s a good test for the players that didn’t play for Barca yesterday and it’s a test to see Dani Alves as well,” he said. “There are a lot of players that haven’t been able to participate in recent matches and to show them the best side of Barca.”

Dani Alves is in the squad and expected to make his first appearance since returning to the club on a free transfer in November. The Brazilian is unable to play competitively for Barca until January 2022 but should make his second debut for the Catalan giants against Boca Juniors.

