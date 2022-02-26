‘He’s Surprised Me the Most:’ Xavi Talks Barcelona Transfers

Xavi Hernandez has discussed his club’s January signings after seeing all four new arrivals play a key role in Barcelona’s improved form since the turn of the year.

The Catalans signed Dani Alves, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the winter window and have since moved into the top four of La Liga and the last 16 of the Europa League.

Xavi was asked at a news conference which player had surprised him the most since arriving at the Camp Nou and opted for 21-year-old Spain international Torres who joined the club from Manchester City.

“Aubameyang hasn’t surprised me, he’s been showing it his entire career. He works hard with a lot of humility. Adama has surprised me in his decision-making abilities sometimes. We saw that his decision-making wasn’t the best but now it is,” he explained, “Ferran, I asked Alemany for that signing. He’s spectacular, he’s incredible, the work he provides and how he works for the team, how he associates with his team-mates. We are talking about a player of top level, perhaps he’s the one who has surprised me the most. I liked him before, he’s a fantastic signing. Of course we want goals from him. But I can tell you he’s a marvellous football player.”

Torres has made eight appearances in all competitions since signing for Barcelona, contributing three goals and three assists for his new club.

Xavi Praises Barcelona Attack

Xavi also took time to praise his new-look attack which has made Barca far more of a threat. Aubameyang has scored four goals in five games since joining, while Traore four assists in five games.

The coach says the players deserve praise not just for their goalscoring exploits but also for their ability to create chances for the rest of the team.

“Nowadays most of the teams defend very well and it’s hard to score goals. You need to try and open up the defense a little more and attack them using players like Adama, Ferran and Auba,” he explained. “For us it’s incredible, not just from a goalscoring persecptive, but also how they generate chances, how they understand space. Ferran, even though he’s young, he is already experienced, like Adama and Auba which is why they are having such a big impact.”

Barcelona Must Still Improve

Xavi also admitted his team still need to improve despite recent impressive victories over Atletico Madrid and Valencia in La Liga and Serie A side Napoli in the Europa League.

The 41-year-old coach feels Barcelona are still lacking defensively and need to be more switched on and offer up fewer opportunities to their opponents.

“Yes we need to improve in that area. We need to make sure we leave the scoreline at zero,” he added. “We know opponents also play but we have to close down our goal, receive less chances from our opponents. Sometimes we lose our concentration at important moments. We can improve in many areas, but particularly in that area.”

Barcelona return to action on Sunday, February 27 with another testing La Liga game against Athletic at the Camp Nou. The two teams have met twice already this season, in the Copa del Rey and the league, and Barca are still yet to taste victory.

