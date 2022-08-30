Xavi ‘Would Not Object’ To Barcelona Selling Legend: Report

Jordi Alba has won every major title on offer during his 10 years at Barcelona but there’s no doubt the 33-year-old is heading towards the end of his glittering Camp Nou career.

Indeed coach Xavi “would not object” to Barcelona selling the left-back, as reported by Juan Jimenez at Diario AS. Xavi has left Alba out of Barca’s last two games, opting to start 18-year-old Alejandro Balde in his place.

Alba may have to get used to life on the bench. The Catalans are also hoping to seal a move for Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso before the transfer window closes on Thursday, September 1.

Xavi would then have Alonso, Balde, and Alba in contention for the left-back slot for the 2022-23 season. Jimenez adds that the arrival of Alonso would not mean Balde leaving and is more likely to affect Alba.

The Spain international could therefore be in a tricky situation just months away from the World Cup in Qatar. Alba already has a difficult relationship with coach Luis Enrique and if he loses his place in the Barca XI he may miss out on a World Cup spot.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Unhappy With Alba’s Showing Against Rayo

Alba has been a virtual ever-present for Barcelona since joining the club but recent showings appear to have frustrated Xavi, particularly the defender’s performance against Rayo Vallecano in the team’s season opener.

Xavi was unhappy with Alba’s “tactical errors” and a specific passage of play where Rayo attacked and the defender was slow to get back. Midfielder Pedri was forced to over-exert himself to cover and ended up picking up a muscular problem, as reported by Javier Miguel at AS.

The Barcelona coach subsequently dropped Alba for Barcelona’s next game at Real Socieded and watched as his replacement Balde made an instant impression. The teenager set up Robert Lewandowski in the first minute for the opener in a 4-1 win.

Alba Heading To MLS?

Alba may be out of favor currently but it seems almost impossible he will leave in the current transfer window as there are just days left until it shuts. However, the veteran may well be thinking about his future if he continues to be stuck on the bench.

One option could well be a move to Major League Soccer. Inter Miami’s Alejandro Pozuelo has told Cadena SER that he thinks Alba and captain Sergio Busquets would love to play in the United States.

Pozuelo explained, “When I spoke with Busquets or with Jordi Alba, they love the league, it is a league that everyone finds attractive.”

Busquets has been linked with a move to MLS previously and is expected to leave Barcelona at the end of the season when his contract expires. Alba still has another two years left on his deal but could be tempted to join his teammate if he can’t convince Xavi he deserves regular game time at Barca any longer.

READ NEXT: ‘I Was Very Clear’ – Xavi Urges Barcelona Forward To Leave