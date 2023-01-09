Brock Bowers’ Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers is the son of Warren and DeAnna Bowers. Bowers, who grew up in Napa, California, comes from an athletic family, according to the Georgia website.

Bowers’ father played football at Utah State, while his mother played softball there, the Bulldogs website states. His older sister, Brianna, played softball at Sacramento State University, according to her brother’s biography on the Georgia football website.

Here’s what you need to know about Brock Bowers’ family:

1. Brock Bowers’ Mother, DeAnna Bowers, Was a Pitcher & Was Inducted Into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016

Brock Bowers’ mom, DeAnna Earsley Bowers, played softball at Utah State and was an All-American pitcher for the Aggies, according to the school’s website. She was inducted into the Aggies Hall of Fame in 2016. She graduated in 1993. DeAnna Bowers is now a math teacher at Napa High School, according to the Napa Valley Register.

At her hall of fame induction, she said, according to The Herald Journal, “Looking back, I was really lucky,” she said. “My family had no resources for me to go to school. (Coach) Lloydene (Searle) gave me the opportunity to go to school and play. I’m the only one in my family to get a college education. I’ve been teaching for 21 years and try to give back where I can.”

One of just 7 @USUSoftball players to earn All-America honors, DeAnna Earsley-Bowers was a four-year starting pitcher and helped the Aggies earn back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament. She still holds a spot on every pitching record list.#WomenWednesday | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/flspvTsLp3 — Utah State Athletics (@USUAthletics) December 23, 2020

DeAnna Bowers told the Athens Banner-Herald in September 2022 about her son’s success at Georgia, “It’s really surreal. Even last year when me and my husband were being parents and watching this all unfold, it really took us a couple of months to process that all that happened.”

2. Brock Bowers’ Father, Warren Bowers, Was a 2-Time All-Big West Center at Utah State

Brock Bowers’ dad, Warren Bowers, was a two-time All-Big West center for the Utah State Aggies football team, according to his son’s bio on the Bulldogs website. He also played left guard, according to an article in the Deseret News from 1990, when he was a sophomore. He graduated from Utah State in 1993 in the same class as his wife.

Warren Bowers is now the president of Bruce Tucker Construction Inc., a company he co-founded in 2006, according to its website. The company’s website says, “We have a wide array of projects that we have completed in and around the Napa Valley. Through this we have built strong relationships with local architects, engineers and building departments. Our services range from conceptual budgeting to scheduling through to the completion of each project.”

Warren Bowers told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about his son’s success in his two years at Georgia, “I kind of downplayed that he was any good, to tell you the truth. Because I didn’t know how good he was. We had no idea it would be like this. It’s overwhelming.”

3. Brock Bowers’ Sister, Brianna Bowers, Was an All-State Outfielder in High School Before Playing at Sacramento State

Brock Bowers’ sister, Brianna Bowers, graduated from Napa High School in 2018, according to the Sacramento State website. While in high school she played softball and basketball and was a two-time All-State selection.

Brianna Bowers played for the Sac State Hornets from 2019 to 2021. She was an All-Big Sky Conference outfielder as a true freshman in 2019. She dealt with injuries during her sophomore and junior seasons, according to the Hornets website.

In October 2022, Bowers spoke out along with other teammates accusing their coach, Lori Perez, of verbal abuse and misconduct, according to The State Hornet. She posted a TikTok video, that has since been deleted, saying Perez was “mentally and emotionally abusive,” adding, “This woman would call us fat and out of shape and belittled us about anything,” the newspaper reported.

Lori Perez responded in a statement that said in part, “I am aware of some comments that have been made about me by some former players. These allegations make me sad – in part because they are not true, and in part because that remains the perception of their experience. Out of respect for their privacy, I will not address any of the specific concerns or situations raised. I will say that I am not a coach who bullies or verbally abuses player,” according to The State Hornet.

4. Bowers Said His Family Was Competitive With Each Other When He Was Growing Up

Play

COLLEGE GAMEDAY | The Story of Brock Bowers & how a kid from Napa Valley became the best college TE! The Story of Brock Bowers & how a kid from Napa Valley became the best TE in College! 2022-12-09T21:44:10Z

According to the Bulldogs website, Bowers said, “Our family is always super competitive. I remember when I was really young, 6 or 7, and we went down to Legoland. They had this little firehouse game or something, and it was family vs. family. You had to pump the water and whoever won got to stay, and we were probably on it for 20 or 30 minutes, just beating every family and cheering and celebrating.”

This didn't make our story on #UGA tight end Brock Bowers, but too good to not share:

Both Brock's parents were college athletes & his sister played college softball. Asked his dad how competitive they were … told this great story about *taunting* other families at LegoLand ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mo323caKsR — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) December 30, 2021

During a 2021 interview with Fox5’s Justin Felder, Warren Bowers said about his family, “We went to Legoland in Southern California and they had these pump fire engines that were on these tracks and you’d pump down to the end and you’d spray water in the thing to win.

Warren Bowers added, laughing, “And they basically let the winners stay on. The whole family is high-fiving, yelling, screaming, almost to the point of taunting the other people. It was horrible, we looked back at that and were like, ‘Wow, that was a poor piece of parenting, but it was sure fun.'”

5. Brock Bowers’ Girlfriend Is Cameron Rose Newell, Who Is a California Native & University of Tennessee Student, According to Her Instagram

Brock Bowers’ girlfriend is Cameron Rose Newell, according to his Instagram page. They have been dating since high school. He posted a photos with her at their prom in May 2021 with the caption, “Cleaned up nice 🧼🕺.”

According to her Instagram, Newell is a California native and a student at the University of Tennessee, where she is a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. Like Bowers, she grew up in Napa, California, according to her Instagram.

After the Bulldogs won the National Championship in 2022, Newell posted photos with her boyfriend on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “To say I’m proud would be an understatement. You earned it Brock, I’m so happy I got to share this day with you❤️#godawgs.”