Georgia National Champions Gear & Apparel

The second time’s a charm.

The Georgia Bulldogs avenged their SEC Championship game loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the College Football Playoff National Championship, their first in over 40 years.

And now you can get the newest Georgia National Champions gear and apparel from Fanatics right here.

Grab the latest shirts, hats, hoodies, or collectible to commemorate the Bulldogs’ first title run since 1980.

Shop the Georgia Football Team Store

Georgia Bulldogs Nike College Football Playoff 2021 National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

Get the same shirt the Georgia players were wearing on the field after their win over Alabama with the Bulldogs Nike College Football Playoff 2021 National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt.

Made of 100 percent cotton, the short sleeved shirts features screen printed graphics and the Nike “Swoosh” logo.

It’s available in men’s sizes small through 3XL. The T is also available in women’s sizes and long sleeve styles.

Price: $35.00

Get the Georgia National Champions Shirt