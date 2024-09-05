Bodybuilder, 33, Dies After Lying Unconscious in Gym Shower for 15 Hours: Report

A bodybuilder named Giuliano Pirone, 33, has died after he spent “15 hours unconscious in a gym shower without anyone noticing,” according to ABC.net.au.

Pirone “suffered a brain injury and had been in an induced coma,” The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported, adding that he was on life support at a hospital for two weeks. The incident happened in Perth, Australia.

According to ABC, Pirone collapsed in a shower cubicle on August 20 and wasn’t discovered until police pinged his phone after his family said they didn’t know where he was. According to ABC, police broke down the shower door to reach Pirone.

Pirone’s Facebook page contains photos of him in the gym, as well as with a small child. According to The Australian, Pirone was at the gym because he was training for an upcoming bodybuilding competition. The Australian noted that the competition would have been his first, and Pirone was excited for it.

The death has raised concerns in Australia about gym safety issues.

Giuliano Pirone Was Discovered Lying Under ‘Cold Running Water,’ Reports Say

According to ABC, Pirone was discovered lying under “cold running water.”

“I will never look at the Sun, the Moon, and the Sky the same way again, the light that shone bright has left me,” his mother Daniela Pirone told ABC Radio Perth, according to ABC.net.au.

According to the West Australian, Pirone was a father. He had gone to a gym that was open for 24 hours when he felt “unwell,” the site reported.

The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Pirone’s mom as saying that surveillance video showed Pirone bumping into equipment before going to the shower. “He staggers to the showers, holding his stomach,” she said to the Morning Herald. “[He] must have just locked himself in, felt hot, turned the cold water on, and bang, he collapsed.”

Giuliano Pirone May Have Had a Seizure Due to Low Blood Sugar Levels, Reports Say

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, although the cause of death was not released, doctors believe that Pirone’s “blood sugar levels became extremely low and his blood pressure dropped, potentially triggering a seizure.” It’s not clear what caused his blood sugar levels to plummet, however. CPR was attempted at the scene, according to The Australian.

His mother raised concern about why it took so long to realize Pirone was in the shower cubicle.

“My beautiful son was alone on that floor, collapsed, smashed his head for about 15 hours and no one noticed anything,” she told Sydney Morning Herald.

“His car was parked right at the front of the gym because when he checked in, it was 4:55 a.m.,” she added to the Morning Herald. “The showers are 20 meters away from reception and no one noticed anything. Don’t the showers get cleaned? I’m just dumbfounded.”

Mondo Butcher and Grocer wrote on Facebook, “From all the owners and staff of Mondo Butchers our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to the Pirone family on the loss of their son Giuliano.”

The Australian reported that Pirone was reported missing when he did not come home from work.