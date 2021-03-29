3 Potential Free Agents the Golden State Warriors Should Consider

Currently, the Golden State Warriors are two games below .500 this NBA season with a record of 22-24. Without their lead stars in Steph Curry (out due to a tailbone injury) and Draymond Green (recovering from an ankle sprain), the future could seem to be very mediocre.

With both stars in their lineup, the Warriors had a puncher’s chance against most NBA teams. Without them, to be frank they don’t. Due to this, and the help that their stars would need to bulk up for a playoff run, the Warriors were among team names mentioned as potential players in the NBA’s trade deadline.

The Warriors did make moves at the deadline, trading away backup point guard Brad Wanamaker and injured center Marquise Chriss, it wasn’t the big-name type of move some speculated could happen. Given the Warriors’ treasure chest of assets that include the #2 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft James Wiseman, their own 2021 first-round pick, and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ potential top first-round pick, they could have made a run at almost any star available if they truly wanted to.

While that turned out to not be the case, the Warriors still have options on the table for them to bolster their roster with free agents bought out by their former teams. As we ease into the second half of the season, here are a few options the Warriors could look at to help them make a strong playoff push and stay there.

Jabari Parker

The 2014 number #2 overall pick and former Duke Blue Devil Jabari Parker was recently waived by the Sacramento Kings. During his tenure, he averaged 6.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists in 11 minutes with only 9 games played through 2 seasons. This was certainly a drop-off from his time as an Atlanta Hawk and Washington Wizard where he averaged around 15 points a game and almost 7 rebounds in 27 minutes played.

On the bright side, with minutes played, Parker could provide instant offense for the Warriors. He has always had a knack for the offensive side of the ball and would be able to be a solid power forward for the team that could relieve Draymond Green of minutes or play well next to a bigger center such as Wiseman.

On the other end, he isn’t the greatest defensive player in the world and has had trouble on that side of the floor. If the Warriors are looking to add a scoring punch to help keep the pace with teams and don’t mind giving up a few more points in the process, Parker would be one of the better options available.

DeMarcus Cousins

The former multiple-time All-Star turned journeyman was recently released by the Houston Rockets as the franchise looks to go on towards a youth movement. As the team added him and John Wall, they originally looked to compete within the western conference alongside former MVP James Harden. When that didn’t work out as planned “Boogie” became expendable to the team as he averaged 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists with an average of 20 minutes.

On this Warriors team, Cousins would fill multiple holes the team has. The first would be a quality backup big man. He may not be in his heyday of being able to put up 30 points but a scoring punch off the bench who can shoot from deep is a threat nonetheless within the Warriors’ offense.

Another need he would fill is the veteran mentor for Wiseman. Having someone who has previously been able to put up the big-time numbers the franchise will eventually want from Wiseman would great for his development. Especially when Cousins would be able to call him out and keep him honest on how he plays.

Even though Cousins isn’t the great defensive big man available he still provides quality size at 6’10 and weighing 270 that would may some defenders think twice about attacking the paint.

Otto Porter Jr.

Otto Porter Jr. was once a heralded prospect coming out of Georgetown. The former number three pick in the 2013 draft was going to be a project no matter where he landed but had the potential and upside to give much more than a defensive presence. As his career went on he only managed to reach a sliver of that hype during a 15 game stretch in Chicago where he averaged 17.5 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, and shot 48.3% from the three-point line.

Otto Porter Jr 28 Pts 5 Threes 12 Rebs Highlights vs Washington Wizards | NBA 20/21 SeasonOtto Porter Jr 28 Pts 5 Threes 12 Rebs Highlights vs Washington Wizards | NBA 20/21 Season 2021-01-01T01:48:42Z

Porter Jr. was just traded to the Orlando Magic and is a prime target for the buyout market. So far this season, he’s averaged 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and is shooting 39% from the three-point line. He could step in and be a very good wing addition to the Warriors in a quality reserve role. By virtue of the Warrior’s offense, he may be able to get more shots and bump his averages back up to some of his earlier Washington days.

He would also be a great target for this upcoming offseason moving into next year. Adding him makes swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. more expendable and could mean a trade for him would be imminent. For now, however, Porter Jr. seems likely to stay in Orlando via Yahoo Sports’ Chris B. Haynes. Even so, that could change just as quickly as he arrived.

