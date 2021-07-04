Analyst Predicts Warriors’ NBA Finals Win if They Trade for Sixers Star

The Golden State Warriors have ample draft picks in the upcoming 2021 showcase and a strong desire not to waste the remaining prime years of Stephen Curry. The Philadelphia 76ers, though they have already denied the reports multiple times, may be done with embattled point guard Ben Simmons.

Does that make the Dubs and Sixers good trade partners this summer?

The possibility of a Golden State-Philadelphia swap that brings Simmons to the Bay Area has been a hot topic lately, and one of the latest media members to give their stamp of approval is Stephen A. Smith.

Smith smartly points out that the highest priority for the Dubs heading into next season should be the healthy return of Klay Thompson. Aside from that though, the sports personality feels strongly that by acquiring Simmons, the Warriors could be unstoppable in the 2021-2022 campaign.

Andrew Wiggins and Ben Simmons Have a Lot in Common

The draft picks included in Smith’s proposed deal are obviously as important, if not more so to the Sixers, than the inclusion of Wiggins. However, that doesn’t mean that Wiggs wouldn’t be tough to see leave the organization.

The lanky forward is still just 26, and is actually coming off of a solid first full season with the Warriors. While Wiggins hasn’t exactly lived up to his lofty draft status, plus his current contract of roughly $30 million per year is a nightmare, Sixers fans can certainly relate with their former number one overall pick.

In fact, not only are both Wiggins and Simmons former top draft selections – Wiggins in 2014 and Simmons in 2016 – but both are former Rookie of the Year award winners. Both are solid defenders – Simmons an elite one at that – but both have been dicey jump shooters over their careers, though Wiggins hasn’t had anywhere near the amount of trouble of his counterpart in this department.

Interestingly too, neither of the two are American-born, as Simmons hails from Australia and Wiggins is from Canada.

Wiggins’ Heroics Nearly Lead Team Canada Past Czech Republic

While Wiggins awaits his possible NBA relocation, he has been tearing it up with team Canada in the 2020 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament. On Saturday, during the squad’s game against the Czech Republic, “Maple Jordan” came up clutch multiple times.

ANDREW WIGGINS 3 FORCES OT 🤯 Canada was down nine points with 44 seconds left in the 4Q (via @DAZN_CA)pic.twitter.com/xxFAZu432y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 3, 2021

While Wiggins and company eventually lost in overtime and thus, were eliminated from Olympic qualification, it was quite a performance for a guy with a lot on his plate right now.

