Warriors Officially Sign Four-Time NBA Champ to New Deal

Golden State Warriors players have been back in the Bay Area for a few weeks now, playing pick-up and preparing themselves for the upcoming campaign. When they finally had their first practice over the weekend, though — with their first exhibition games to follow in a matter of days — the Dubs still had one major piece of offseason business to take care of.

As of Monday afternoon, however, the team had finally checked that outstanding item off their list, and the Warriors faithful couldn’t be happier.

Per an announcement from Warriors PR, veteran baller, four-time NBA champion and 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has put pen to paper on his contract for next season.

The 38-year-old will be returning for a final season alongside fellow four-timers Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on a one-year, veteran’s minimum contract that will pay him just over $1.8 million, as tracked by Spotrac.

Iguodala Was Talked Into Coming Back

Throughout the summer, many feared that Iguodala — who was at practice on Monday — would be calling it quits. And when Iguodala announced his intention to return on his podcast, he noted that he had actually considered himself retired, too.

But his teammates weren’t about to let him off the hook as they braced for their title defense in 2022-23.

“I’m going to blame a few people,” Iguodala said of the decision to come back. “Steph Curry is one person I am going to blame. But as a group, I am blaming Steph, Draymond and Klay. Steve [Kerr] a little bit, Bob Myers — I think they just showed me a lot of love.”

They didn’t just want the pleasure of his company or to have him on the sidelines, doling out sage advice, either. Despite the manner in which Iggy’s injury-plagued return to the Bay played out on an individual level last season, there’s a thought that he still has something to offer on the hardwood as well.

“They helped me see my presence outside of physically playing basketball, but also, I think Steve was a big culprit of, ‘We really need you on the court.’ Draymond was big on that as well.”

Steph Speaks on Iggy’s Return

During his podcast, Iguodala was emphatic that he had told Steph this would absolutely be his last season as a player. Curry later confirmed as much while speaking to reporters at Warriors media day.

“Yeah, he didn’t say that last year. He kind of was a little vague coming back. We all assumed it was his last year,” Steph said. “But he’s planting his flag now, which I think, for him, is a healthy way for him to approach this year, knowing he’s giving everything he’s got.”

The reigning Finals MVP also backed the notion that Iggy can still be an on-court contributor.

“The point of him coming back, there’s a lot of talk about him being the mentor first. That’s kind of the narrative a little bit. But he’s not coming back if he doesn’t think he can play and contribute, whether it’s 10 minutes, 20 minutes. You know, big game creeping up, maybe even more. Playing consistently maybe in the second half of the season.

“He’s not here to be a coach first, player second.”