Andrew Wiggins Had Candid Comments After Warriors Blowout Loss

The Golden State Warriors will have their hands full in their upcoming Christmas Day game against the Milwaukee Bucks and two-time MVP, and reigning Defensive Play of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Given the Warriors’ output in their first game against the Brooklyn Nets, it could get ugly quick unless they begin to come together as a unit and other players step up to help their superstar Steph Curry on the offensive end.

One of those players who didn’t have a great game is their rising star, Andrew Wiggins. The former #1 overall pick finished the game with 13 points on 4 for 16 shooting. In order for the Warriors to compete with any team this season, Wiggins will have to be better than that and he knows it, saying so himself.

Wiggins Became Brutally Honesty

Following the contest, and after having time to review the film, Wiggins had some candid comments on his play and stressing how he needs to be better.

I had a couple plays in there. Couple silly turnovers, or just layups and I’m like, ‘How the hell I did I miss that.’ But it happens. It’s the game of basketball. You know there’s going to be off-nights, there’s going to be times where you do stupid stuff, make the wrong decision. But the good thing about the NBA is there’s going to be another game in a couple days. We all could have competed a little bit more, get after it, make it tougher on some of the [Nets]. But I feel we had a lot of good looks. We missed a lot of easy shots, wide-open 3s, layups. A lot of stuff that’s fixable.

Steve Kerr and Curry Still Believe in Wiggins

Some may begin to rush to judgment on Wiggins and are already calling for the Warriors to get more help for Curry. However, both Curry and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr both still believe Wiggins can and will improve as time goes on.

Kerr elaborated on the game being minute on the scale of Wiggins has already produced.

It was a rough game for him last night, a rough game for everybody. The 12 games last year is a much better sample size. I think, over the course of this year, he’s going to prove to be a very good wing player with length and defensive versatility. And that’s a role that we need. He’s going to fit in fine and he’ll play better, and he’ll be the first to tell you that.

He kept on, stating that as he finds his spots his confidence, and play, will increase.

But a lot of it is just we’re not functioning as a group yet. Teams have to really gel and find identities offensively, find spots were people are comfortable. And because we’re two weeks into this thing, we’re nowhere near close to that. So, practice time and the film will be great for us and it’ll be great for Andrew. I’m very confident he’s going to have a good year for us. It was just a tough night for him — but a tough night for all of us really.

Curry also offered some encouragement for Wiggins telling him to “stay aggressive” and keep at it.

Stay aggressive. You can look at the stat line, and it’s not great. But in terms of his confidence and aggressiveness when he has the ball in his hands, he’s got to create shots for himself and shots for others. I really don’t care what it looks like, because he’ll continue to get more comfortable in that position.

