Andrew Wiggins Linked to Warriors’ Fellow Losing Bidder for Pascal Siakam

Andrew Wiggins‘ potential Canada homecoming was scuttled by the Indiana Pacers after successfully trading for Golden State Warriors target Pascal Siakam on Wednesday, January 17, per multiple reports.
After the Warriors kept Jonathan Kuminga off limits in a potential Siakam deal that would have certainly included Wiggins as a salary ballast, the Raptors settled for the pick-centric Pacers package.
The Raptors acquired three first-round picks, Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and Kira Lewis (from New Orleans) for Siakam.
“Two of the first-round picks going to the Raptors are for 2024 — Indiana’s own selection and the lesser of a Utah/Houston/Oklahoma City pick — while the third is for 2026 (from Indiana), sources said,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote.
With Siakam now off the board, the Warriors could pivot to trading Wiggins elsewhere.
According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, Wiggins had been linked to the Dallas Mavericks, who also lost out in the Siakam sweepstakes.
“Dallas [had] been one of the teams engaged in acquiring Siakam, sources said. The Mavericks continue to be linked to various versatile forwards, from Andrew Wiggins to P.J. Washington to old friend Dorian Finney-Smith, according to league sources.,” Fischer wrote on. January 17.
Will Desperation Lead to Zach LaVine Trade?
As the Warriors hit rock bottom, could desperation lead them to pull the trigger on a Zach LaVine trade?
Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley predicted the Warriors to trade for LaVine, whose combination of massive contract, injury history and lack of winning have scared potential buyers.
“It’ll take a desperate team to stomach the remainder of Zach LaVine’s contract, which features another three years and $138 million left after this season. (His 2026-27 salary is technically a player option, but there’s a less-than-zero chance he’ll leave $49 million on the table.)
Is any team more desperate than the Golden State Warriors right now? They’re down to 12th in the West, 23rd in defensive efficiency and 14th in offensive rating, the last of which feels impossibly low given the presence of Stephen Curry. Injuries (and suspensions) have ravaged this roster, but cracks formed in the foundation even before the absences piled up,” Buckley wrote.
Will the Warriors be amenable to swap Klay Thompson for LaVine? Thompson’s expiring deal would help the Bulls clear LaVine’s expensive contract off their books.
Stephen Curry, however, would have to sign off on such a deal involving his “Splash Brother.”
Draymond Green Slams Team’s Poor Defensive Effort
Draymond Green’s solid play off the bench — seven points, seven rebounds and four assists — in his return went for naught as the Warriors lost to a shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies team 116-107 on a nationally televised Martin Luther King Day matchup.
The embarrassing loss prompted Green to slam the Warrior’s poor defensive effort.
“You just gotta have pride in yourself as a man that I’m not gonna let my guy score,” a disappointed Green told reporters after the loss. “Our closeouts [were] too soft. Our rotations were too slow. So there’s just no pride. Until every guy takes pride in themselves, and wants to stop the guy in front of him, we’ll suck.”
“We can’t guard nobody. So until we guard we’ll lose.”
The Warriors porous defense allowed the Grizzlies to hit 20 3s and made 32 of 40 free throws as they resorted to a fouling spree. Their 19 turnovers worsened their problems.