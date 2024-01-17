Andrew Wiggins Linked to Warriors’ Fellow Losing Bidder for Pascal Siakam

Andrew Wiggins‘ potential Canada homecoming was scuttled by the Indiana Pacers after successfully trading for Golden State Warriors target Pascal Siakam on Wednesday, January 17, per multiple reports.

After the Warriors kept Jonathan Kuminga off limits in a potential Siakam deal that would have certainly included Wiggins as a salary ballast, the Raptors settled for the pick-centric Pacers package.

The Raptors acquired three first-round picks, Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and Kira Lewis (from New Orleans) for Siakam.

“Two of the first-round picks going to the Raptors are for 2024 — Indiana’s own selection and the lesser of a Utah/Houston/Oklahoma City pick — while the third is for 2026 (from Indiana), sources said,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote.

With Siakam now off the board, the Warriors could pivot to trading Wiggins elsewhere.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, Wiggins had been linked to the Dallas Mavericks, who also lost out in the Siakam sweepstakes.

“Dallas [had] been one of the teams engaged in acquiring Siakam, sources said. The Mavericks continue to be linked to various versatile forwards, from Andrew Wiggins to P.J. Washington to old friend Dorian Finney-Smith, according to league sources.,” Fischer wrote on. January 17.

Will Desperation Lead to Zach LaVine Trade?

As the Warriors hit rock bottom, could desperation lead them to pull the trigger on a Zach LaVine trade?

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley predicted the Warriors to trade for LaVine, whose combination of massive contract, injury history and lack of winning have scared potential buyers.

“It’ll take a desperate team to stomach the remainder of Zach LaVine’s contract, which features another three years and $138 million left after this season. (His 2026-27 salary is technically a player option, but there’s a less-than-zero chance he’ll leave $49 million on the table.)