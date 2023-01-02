Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins Drops Truth Bomb on Joining Team Canada

Golden State Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins may have been scratched from Monday’s bout with the Atlanta Hawks, but his return is imminent as the baller has been cleared in the wake of his adductor injury. And for a Dubs team that looks poised to make a big move up the standings, the comeback couldn’t come any sooner.

Wiggins made himself indispensible to the Warriors’ operation last season, and he’s playing even better in 2022-23, averaging 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game and shooting a blistering 51.1% from the floor and 45.0% from three.

Back in his native country, the folks at Canada Basketball would like to incorporate him into the senior national team program, where he could make a similar impact in international play. With players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Jamal Murray and Dillon Brooks already in the fold, Wiggins’ presence could mean the difference between winning a World Cup medal or coming home empty-handed once again.

Alas, Wiggins’ name wasn’t among those listed when Team Canada announced its roster for the current cycle back in May. And Wiggins is making no bones about the reason why he declined to be involved.

Andrew Wiggins Sounds Off on Not Committing to National Team

Play

ANDREW WIGGINS POSTERIZES LUKA DONCIC 😱 Watch as Andrew Wiggins puts Luka Doncic on a poster with this explosive dunk late in the fourth quarter during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to… 2022-05-23T03:38:31Z

Wiggins recently spoke with SportsNet‘s Oren Weisfeld about his decision not to make himself available to his national team. For the former No. 1 overal pick, it all came down to the three-year commitment that the outfit demanded of its players.

“They wanted a long-term commitment. Right now, [my priority] is for the Golden State Warriors. I got kids. I got family. I got a life outside of basketball,” Wiggins said recently. “So to commit three years to the Warriors and to Canada Basketball, it wouldn’t make sense to me…

“I spend the whole time [during the] season with the Warriors, and summertime I get to decide.”

The Warriors wing did leave the door open for joining up with the squad for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. However, Canadian national team coach Nick Nurse has said that the 14 athletes who made the three-year commitment would be given the first right of refusal, and Wiggins is OK with that.

“I would love to play if they made the Olympics,” Wiggins said. “But I won’t do no three year commitment, you know? If not — I wouldn’t lose no sleep over it if they didn’t let me. If they didn’t, that would be on them.”

Wiggins on His Growth

Perhaps no other NBA player in recent memory has made the turn from zero to hero that Wiggins has. During his final days with the T-Wolves, some in the Twin Cities were ready to run him and his max contract right out of town. And when he was finally dealt to Dubs, pundits were loudly critical of Golden State’s decision-making.

For his part, FS1’s Nick Wright called Wiggins a “bad basketball player” amid the trade and infamously declared, “It’s all over for them now.”

Flash forward to now, though, and Wiggins is both a champion and an All-Star, things that he credits to his work ethic and the people that surround him in the Bay.

“I worked hard. I worked hard in practice, I worked hard in the summer. Just trying to perfect my game, trying to get better,” Wiggins said. “And then being on this team, being around these guys, just learning and playing alongside these guys has been great…

“This group of guys makes me better. We all compliment each other. We all push each other to be the best we can be.”