Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Feeling the Effects in Wild, Partied-Out Snap

When the Golden State Warriors clinched their fourth title of the Steve Kerr era with a Game 6 Finals win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday, it wasn’t just the culmination of a yearlong effort to get back to the mountaintop. It was more like the end of a three-year journey to prove they were still that team.

Following their failure to upend the Toronto Raptors in 2019, Kevin Durant’s big move to Brooklyn and devastating injuries to Klay Thompson (twice), Steph Curry and James Wiseman, the Dubs had every excuse to fade back into obscurity. Instead, they roared and raged their way back to that old perch.

However, the one person who arguably had the most to prove during the latest championship run wasn’t even with the team in ’19 when the journey began. I’m talking about former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins.

After eight years of taking shots from fans and pundits alike, Wiggins has finally shown himself to be that guy. With his efforts to help bring the trophy to back to Golden State, he has officially made good on the promise that had people calling him “Maple Jordan” back in 2014.

So, one could probably forgive the 27-year-old for celebrating the big win a little harder than some of his teammates. And, from the looks of it, that’s exactly what he did.

Wiggins Is Living His Best Life

At this point, it’s well known that some of the Warriors hopped a quick flight to Las Vegas after their initial return from Beantown. And they didn’t make the trip to see Cirque du Soleil or tour Hoover Dam, either. The 2022 NBA champions were clearly out to pain Sin City gold and blue.

As relayed by the SFGate, Wiggins joined Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Nemanja Bjelica, Draymond Green and others in rocking the Vegas club scene over the weekend.

However, a picture posted to Thompson’s Instagram story — embedded above, via KRON4’s Jason Dumas — definitely gives the impression that Wiggins outdid himself in the celebration. The snap went viral in short order, too, with fans reacting in droves to the partied-out All-Star.

“Omg he looks so tired,” tweeted one fan. “He can’t keep up with China Klay no sir.”

“Wiggins gonna need a case of water and $40 worth of Chick Fil A in the morning,” joked another tweeter.

“That’s 8 years of undeserved reputation exfoliating away,” opined a third fan. “He posterized his old reputation.”

Wiggins Wants to Keep the Good Times Rollin’

Wiggins may have been feeling the effects after several days of celebration during the Dubs’ Vegas jaunt, but he’s not looking to get off this wild Warriors ride any time soon.

The baller only has one year left on his deal — and many have wondered whether the club can continue to pay such an exorbitant price for their fourth guy — but Wiggins made it known that he intends to stay put during his exit interview on Saturday.

“I would love to stay here,” Wiggins told reporters. “Being here, this is top-notch. The way they treat the players, the way they treat your family, we’re all one big family. I know a lot of places might say that, but here their actions show it, so I would love to stay here.”

The eight-year pro averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Warriors last season. He’ll make $33.6 million next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

