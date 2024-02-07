Warriors Trade Pitch Flips Chris Paul, Protected Pick for $39 Million Sniper

The Golden State Warriors are on the brink of the trade deadline, and it feels like something has got to give if the franchise wants to break back into serious contention this season.

The deals out there are limited for all teams, including Golden State, particularly if the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets choose to remain idle. However, there are some moves around the edges the Dubs might be able to swing that could incrementally improve the roster and give them a shot to scratch out a playoff berth and do some subsequently damage to the Western Conference elite.

Stephen Noh of The Sporting News examined a handful of potential trades for the Warriors on Monday, February 5. One of the most intriguing is a deal in which Golden State acquires Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons.

The Warriors need wing help, and Bogdanovic is one of the most talented scorers available there. The 6-7 gunner is averaging 20.2 points this season while hitting 41.5 percent of his 3s. Bogdanovic is much more than just a shooter, though. He has a good post game and his feel for moving away from the ball is outstanding. He was part of some great [Utah] Jazz offenses and had some phenomenal playoff performances. [Steph] Curry hasn’t had enough scoring help this season. Klay Thompson is second on the team in points per game at just 17.3. Bogdanovic could give the team a more reliable movement shooter with better shot selection.

Warriors Would Likely Move Chris Paul in Trade for Bojan Bogdanovic

The Pistons are literally the worst team in the NBA with just six wins through 49 games as of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 24 hours before the passing of the league’s trade deadline. As such, Detroit shouldn’t be loathe to move Bogdanovic, though his price becomes the sticking point.

Noh suggested the Warriors offer a first-round pick and an expiring salary to complete the deal. The Pistons can clear that money off the books ahead of next season and use the space to move forward with new talent.

The Dubs have a 2028 first-rounder, to which they could add a protection of some sort — top-10 or lottery, whatever both sides can agree to. Point guard Chris Paul and his $30.8 million expiring deal would almost certainly be the contract moving from Golden State to the Motor City, though doing so would require the Pistons to throw in another player to make the money work.

Bojan Bogdanovic Offers Warriors Financial Maneuverability

Bogdanovic is playing in the first season of a two-year, $39 million deal and carries a cap hit of $20 million in 2023-24. He will count for just over $19 million next season, though his contract only partially guarantees that amount.

That flexibility could be key for the Warriors, who will need to negotiate stricter financial realities under the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement. Given his contract situation and particular offensive skill set, Bogdanovic makes sense in Golden State if the franchise is willing to part with a first-rounder (likely somewhere in the teens or higher) four years from now in order to maximize another season of Curry’s prime.

As for defense, Bogdanovic isn’t a world-beater. However, Noh pointed out that the 34-year-old does have some chops on that end of the floor.

“Bogdanovic isn’t a great defender, but he does compete on that end of the floor, turning his game up in the playoffs,” Noh wrote. “He’s held his own in some surprising matchups, such as hounding LeBron James earlier in his career while with the [Indiana] Pacers.”