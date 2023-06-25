Warriors’ Rookie Brandin Podziemski Puts NBA on Notice With Bold Claim

The Golden State Warriors have never shied away from voicing extreme confidence bordering on bluster, and rookie Brandin Podziemski fits that culture seamlessly.

The Dubs selected the 6’5″ guard out of Santa Clara with the 19th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Despite his youth and relative lack of experience on any major stage to speak of, the 20-year-old Warrior made a couple of bold claims about the type of player he expects to become on the professional level.

“I think I bring a lot to the Warriors. I think in the NBA, I could be a triple-double guy,” Brandin Podziemski told Heavy NBA insider Sean Deveney on Thursday, June 22. “I [can] dribble, pass and shoot at a high level. Competitor, toughness. Things I bring to the table like shooting. I’ll be playing alongside the two best shooters in the world.”

Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski Hungry for Shots, Defensive Improvement During Rookie Year

Podziemski’s confidence may border on the brash, though it’s a far cry from unearned. As a 19-year-old sophomore in the NCAA’s West Coast Conference, he averaged 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 48.3% shooting, which included a 43.8% clip from behind the arc, per Sports Reference.

If Podziemski can find his way into the rotation next season, there are likely to be some shots waiting for the rookie after the departure of Jordan Poole, who Golden State sent to the Washington Wizards on the day of the draft in exchange for Chris Paul III. Poole hoisted 15.6 attempts per game across 82 regular season appearances in 2022-23, averaging a career-high 20.4 points per contest.

Along with touting his offensive prowess Thursday night, Podziemski didn’t shy away from the criticisms he’s faced regarding his game on the opposite end of the floor.

“People question my defense. I get to play against Draymond Green, All-Defensive player; Gary Payton [II], All Defensive player,” Podziemski said. “The room for improvement is right there, and it’s right in front of me. So I’m really excited to be a part of this organization. I think I’m a perfect fit for them, and they’re a perfect fit for me. I want to win a championship this year.”

Podziemski averaged 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per contest across 36 games played during his sophomore campaign at Santa Clara.

Warriors 2nd-Rounder Trayce Jackson-Davis Displays Similar Confidence, Heart to Podziemski

Golden State also acquired Trayce Jackson-Davis out of Indiana on Thursday night as part of the Poole/Paul trade. The Wizards drafted the historic Hoosiers forward with the No. 57 overall pick before shipping him to the Bay Area as a stipulation of that deal.

Jackson-Davis is the only player in Indiana history to accumulate more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds during his collegiate career. That is saying quite a lot considering the history of basketball success at Indiana and the long line of quality NBA players the program has produced. Jackson-Davis averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and four assists for the Hoosiers during his senior season.

That he was passed over multiple times by several franchises and ultimately selected with the second-to-last pick in the draft were a pair of facts that did not sit well with Jackson-Davis, firmly placing a chip on his shoulder as he begins his professional career.

Y’all will regret it… I promise you. — TJD (@TrayceJackson) June 23, 2023

“Ya’ll will regret it,” Jackson-Davis tweeted late Thursday night. “I promise you.”

While his draft circumstances were different than Podziemski’s, the supreme confidence and eagerness to work Jackson-Davis conveyed via his social media message offer striking similarities to his new Golden State counterpart. They also render him a seemingly perfect fit for the Warriors’ culture, which has committed clearly to winning now and winning big.